Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 13 2006

Andover’s Lake Park has a new sign. A granite and brick sign at Andover’s bal diamond was erected in memory of the late Mayor Don Olson, who served on Andover’s village board from 1966 until May of 2005. During that time he served as village trustee for 27 years and then was elected mayor for 12 years.

The Cambridge Post Office is collecting donations for phone cards which will be sent to people from the Cambridge area who are currently serving in the military. “This is the third year we have tried this,” stated Lita Kitson, Cambridge Postmaster. “Every year we have gottin more and more names ad this year we have 16 so far. “The Post Office has a board posted with most of the service people’s names, addresses and photos. Donations will be accepted until Monday, July 31.

Seven members of the Cambridge High School danced team participated in the Galva Freedom Fest Talent Contest Tuesday, July 4. The team won first place in the 14 and over division. They are Cayla Walsh, Samantha Kotch, Bethany Nelson, Cheyenne Grant-Witt, Amy Herges, Leah Maertens and Laurel Whitford.

Ethan VanNorman of Cambridge has been chosen to play in the 32nd Annual IHSFCA/Shrine All-Star football game with some of the best players in the state on Saturday, July 22 at the Peoria Stadium Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

25 Years Ago

July 5, 1996

Ryan Hamilton, daughter of Al and Teri Hamilton of Cambridge, attended the Bands of America Summer Band Symposium held at Illinois State University.

Cambridge FFA Chapter will hold a meeting to make FFA Fair entries on Monday, July 8 in the Cambridge High School ag room. Participants may come in anytime 7-9 p.m. The FFA Horse Show will be held Saturday, July 13 while the remainder of the FFA Fair will be held on Saturday, July 27.

The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the fifth annual Cambridge Fun Fest/Classic Open Car Show on Saturday, July 20 at College Square Park, Cambridge.

Depending on who you talk to, corn is either knee-high on the Fourth of July or waist-high. Showing off the corn is Tadd Jeffries of Cambridge and his son Seth.

50 Years Ago

July 8, 1971

These volunteer works, mostly Cambridge FFA members, are in the process of remodeling the hog barn at the Henry County Fairgrounds in preparation for the fair which begins Wednesday, July 28 The group is installing new pens. They are supervised by Floyd Wohrely, Cambridge High School agriculture teacher, and Stanley Stach of rural Cambridge.

The final decision to merge the service of the Atkinson Bible Baptist church with the Independent Baptist church of Geneseo was made final in a vote on June 27 and July 1.

Gary Ralph Teerlinck of route 1 Lynn Center has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring quarter at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

A public play day and stag is planned for Thursday, July 15 at the Valley View Club south of Cambridge. Golf will be played at 8 that morning and a supper will be served at 5 that night.

100 Years Ago

June 30, 1921.

A. J. Seagren and son William spent Saturday with relatives and friends in the tri-cities.

Mr. and Mrs. Obie King of Osco, spent Sunday with relatives in Cambridge.

Dr. and Mrs. Harry Lester of Streater, spent Sunday at the B. J. Brown home.

Mrs. John Nelson spent Saturday with relatives and friends in Rock Island.