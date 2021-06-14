Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 13, 1006

David Wyant of Troop 123, Orion, was recently honored for earning Eagle Scout Rank Court of Honor was held April 30 at Cable Community Church.

A new granite and brick sign at Andover’s ball diamond was erected recently in memory of the late Mayor Don Olson. The sign reads Andover Ball Park, Home of the Andover Terrible Swedes, on one side, and on the other side is featured a happy face with words “Happiness is Living in Andover,” in memory of Donald W. Olson, 1934-2005. Village of Andover, Trustee 27 years. “Don loved to play ball and loved to watch it”, stated his wife, Judy Olson. “We had a lot of good times at the ball diamond and I think this was the best way to express that.” Standing by the monument are great nephews, Brady Grafton, Bryce Grafton and great niece Makenzie Grafton.

Spencer Blackman of Coal Valley, has been named a Dean’s Scholar at Bradley University, Peoria.

Kelli Miller and Jamie Hudson, members of the MedForce flight crew, stand by the helicopter that flies at 180 knots, transporting patients to local hospitals in three to five minutes.

25 Years Ago

July 5, 1996

Orion teachers ratified a proposed contract on Friday afternoon, June 28, according to OHS instructor Marlena Scavuzzo, president of the Orion Education Association and a member of the

negotiations team. Miss Scavuzzo said the turnout for the ratification vote was especially good considering the vote occurred in the middle of vacation.

Betty Lawson of Mel Foster, Orion received the Community Service Award from the Illinois Quad City Area Realtor Association Ms. Lawson, Sue Lambert and Nancy Landi, all from the Orion Office, took the business Development for the Residential Specialist course offered by the Residential Sales Council of the Realtors National Marketing Institute. Sandra Ryden of Orion, an agent with Mel Foster, Moline, also took the course.

The Orion Alumni banquet will be held Saturday, July 27 at The Deck, Geneseo. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. and a buffet at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 per person. They are available at State Bank of Orion.

Nancy Curtis of Orion has secured a new position as a flight medic for Lifeflight Helicopter at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford. Mrs. Curtis has been employed by Lifeline Ambulance in Rockford for the past year.

50 Years Ago

July 8, 1971

The Western Willing Workers met July 1st at Mrs. Ncholson’s home according to Margaret Sandberg, reporter. Debbie Morgan, president of the club, presided at the meeting with 15 people present.

Rev. and Mrs. Elwyn Zimmerman and his children Paul age 2 and Valerie 5. Rev. Zimmerman is the new pastor of the First Baptist Church, Orion.

Mr. and Mrs. Arvid Herstedt and daughters of Rolling Meadows have returned after a 16 day trip in Eltora, Californie where they visited her brother, Roger Rhodenbaugh and family and his brother, David Herstedt and family in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Herstedt’s eight month old son, Daniel stayed with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Rhdenbaugh in Orion while they were gone.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Chase and Mrs. Myron Chase attended the Swanson-Nygaard wedding at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Moline Saturday afternoon. Mrs. Nygaard is a granddaughter of Myron Chase.

100 Years Ago

July 7, 1921

Not available to read the newspaper.