Marriages & Dissolutions
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Marriage Licenses
James Edward Vanrycke Jr. Rachel Ann Goodrich, both of Colona
Kyle Edward McKee, Aimee Inocencio both of Colona
Eric Lee Frantzen, Olivia Jean Klotz, both of Colona,
Aaron James DeWulf, Jody Rae Thompson, both of Geneseo
Jonathan Warren Edward Kaufmann, Wilton, IL Rachel Ann Brossman, Cambridge
Troy Lee Wilkinson, East Moline, Carrie Lynn Station, Moline
Trevor William Kappelman, Janee Michelle Swartz, both of Woodhull
Michael Rodney Lindquist, Nicole Shannon Emerick, both of Cambridge
Dissolutions
Gaylen Anderson from Sharon Anderson
Brian Salz from Jacqueline Salz
Joseph Proulx from Cheryl Proulx
Meloney Durnil from Nichael Durnil II