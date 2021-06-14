Marriages & Dissolutions

compiled by Lisa Samuelson
A couple hold hands in class during the Strong Bonds retreat at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, Mescalero, N.M., Dec. 16-18. The retreat is an Army chaplain's program where Soldiers learn skills on building relationships and strengthening the foundations of marriage.

Marriage Licenses

James Edward Vanrycke Jr. Rachel Ann Goodrich, both of Colona

Kyle Edward McKee, Aimee Inocencio both of Colona

Eric Lee Frantzen, Olivia Jean Klotz, both of Colona,

Aaron James DeWulf, Jody Rae Thompson, both of Geneseo

Jonathan Warren Edward Kaufmann, Wilton, IL Rachel Ann Brossman, Cambridge

Troy Lee Wilkinson, East Moline, Carrie Lynn Station, Moline

Trevor William Kappelman, Janee Michelle Swartz, both of Woodhull

Michael Rodney Lindquist, Nicole Shannon Emerick, both of Cambridge

Dissolutions

Gaylen Anderson from Sharon Anderson

Brian Salz from Jacqueline Salz

Joseph Proulx from Cheryl Proulx

Meloney Durnil from Nichael Durnil II