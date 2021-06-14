compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Property Transfers

Jacob and Terry Noun to Michael A. Silvaggo 400 E Court St, Cambridge, IL $94,500.00

Joseph and Lachante L. Schnell to Tracey Lynn Johnson 16 Pleasant Dr., Annawan $193,500.00

Michelle L and James L. Glazier to Benjamin and Kristen Holt, Lot 9 of Maple Leaf Heights, first addition to the City of Geneseo, IL $61,000.00

Hannah Webster aka Hanna Clementz and Ryan Webster to Christina Batten 919 5th St. Colona, IL $140,000.00

Beau W. and Tori Neece to Kelsey Kitterman and Darlene Jelke 629 East Wells St., Geneseo $135,500.00

Dillan M. Sorrells to Mathew p. Boss 306 Ok St., Andover $119,000.00

Abgail and Jonathon D. Pratt to Derek Foster and Ashli M. E. Bowers 691 1st St. Colona $95,000.00