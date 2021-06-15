4H at Henry County Fair

staff writer

(CAMBRIDGE, Ill.) Volunteers are getting the Henry County 4-H Food Stand ready to serve fairgoers at this year’s Henry County Fair in Cambridge, Ill. A brand new sign now showcases the building, thanks to Wyffels Hybrids and Precision Sign. The food stand will be open for breakfast from 7:30– 10:30 am, and for lunch from 11 am – 2 pm, Tues. June 22 - Sat. June 26. All proceeds from the food stand support the Henry County 4-H program. “We look forward to serving you and seeing you at the fair this year”, said Jennifer Peterson, 4-H educator. Hours for the food stand could be extended based on demand.

Throughout the week of the Henry County Fair, 4-H members will be bringing in their projects for conference judging. General Projects are being judged on Saturday June 19 and those projects will be available to view on the Henry County 4-H website @extension.illinois.edu/hmrs/4-h-henry-county as well as on the Henry County 4-H Facebook page @facebook.com/4HHenryCounty. This year’s 4-H show schedule includes the following:

· Mon. June 21, Small Pets, 4:30 pm; Dog Obedience and Showmanship, 6 pm

· Wed. June 23, Master Showmanship, 6:30 pm

· Thurs. June 24, Swine Show, 8 am, followed by Sheep Show, followed by Goat Show; Bucket Calf 8 am, followed by Dairy Show, followed by Beef Show (steers and heifers). Later that night at 6:30 pm is the Junior Livestock Auction

· Fri. June 25, Horse Show, 9 am – 6 pm

· Saturday, June 26, Rabbit Show, 8 am; Poultry Show, 9 am

For complete details on the Henry County fair, visit their website @www.henrycountyfairillinois.com