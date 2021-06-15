Galva house fire

Carol Townsend

A fire broke out at 12 Northeast 2nd Street which suffered fire and smoke damage Monday afternoon when the Galva and Bishop Hill Fire departments were called to the scene about 2:15 p.m. for a “house full of smoke”.

Galva’s Fire Chief Nate Byers said Tuesday morning the State Fire Marshall was called to the scene and said the cause was “undetermined.”

Byers said there was no explosion at the property. He said the home is owned by an Aledo resident and he had insurance on the property.

The home was rented by Kayla Snider and she was home when with two small children when the fire broke out. He said several cars stopped when they saw the smoke to help the family out of the home. The family was checked over at the scene by Stark County Ambulance, who was also at the scene.

Byers said that a deck gun was used by firemen which blew some of the shingles off the house with its power.

The family was put up in a Kewanee motel by the Red Cross who came to their assistance Monday.

1-800 BOARDUP came and secured the house and windows according to Chief Byers.