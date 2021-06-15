Galva School Board plans spending of Covid funds

Carol Townsend

The Galva school district received $524,000 from the ESSER II COVID relief grant.

Superintendent Doug O’Riley reported that all of the new windows that the district approved for Galva Elementary School will now be paid for out of the grant. O’Riley said that the money allotted for the windows can be used for another big project.

He said that some of the windows did not open. It is necessary for windows to open to let fresh air in.

Other items to be purchased are a vent system for the weight room, sanitation supplies, all back school fees paid and $40,000 to be used for snacks for the students. The money for the snacks can be used through 2023.

The district will apply for ESSER III COVID grant on July 1.

O’Riley said that the windows were suppose to go in this summer but there is a glass shortage, so the company is saying September or October. He said that the installers will have to work around the students in the classrooms.

The board gave the final approval for 8 man football with 9 games in which 5 of them are home games. Kurtis Smyth, athletic director said that several will be on Saturday due to getting the officials late.

It was too late to get a football team for junior high players. He said they will work with the players so they don’t loose the year with no football.

He said that they have been interviewing candidates for the 8 man football coach and hope to make a decision soon.

The district hopes to have students back to regular classrooms with traditional school attendance days and times, minimizing remote and hybrid instruction. It was noted at this time, all students and facility will be required to wear a mask.

The following food service providers were approved for 2021-22- Aunt Millie’s, Martin Brothers, and Enyeart Distributing.

The board unanimously approved a maternity leave for Jacque Kendall from her delivery date through January 5, 2022.

The following personnel items were approved after an executive session for nearly 90 minutes.

*approved Brandon Owens for Junior High baseball coach

*approved Darcy Swanson for 8th grade girls basketball coach

*approved Sarah Townsend for 7th grade girls basketball and 8th grade girls volleyball coach

*approved Patrick Sloan as 8th grade boys basketball coach

*approved David Platt as 7th grade boys basketball coach

* approved Josh Morris as varsity volleyball and varsity boys basketball coach

* approved Krystal West as fresh/soph volleyball coach

*approved Mitch Boston as fresh/soph boys basketball coach

*approved Mike Boston as varsity co-ed golf coach

*approved Mike Landis as assistant varsity co-ed golf coach

*approved Dan Russell as varsity girls basketball coach

*approved Bridgett Swanson as fresh/soph girls basketball coach

*approved Norway as scholastic bowl coach and junior high scholastic bowl coach

*approved Michelle Mersman as high school Fall and Winter cheerleading coach

*approved Ali Weston as Fall and Winter Dance Drill coach

*approved Karissa Nash as Junior High Cheerleading coach

*approved Joe Conner and Jeff Burke as Volunteer Trap Shooting coaches

The board did not make a motion to rehire Jen DeCrane the Junior High Softball coach.

The board approved the 2021 school board meeting dates: July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, November 15, December 20, January 20, February 14, March 14, April 11, April 23 (board retreat), May 16, and June 20.