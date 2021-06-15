Henry County Fair to open Tuesday

Mindy Carls

The Henry County Fair had to cancel its 2020 edition because of COVID-19, but the fair is back for 2021.

From Tuesday, June 22, through Sunday, June 27, the fair in northeast Cambridge will feature livestock shows, carnival rides, food and entertainment.

The fair queen pageant will be Tuesday, June 22, in the grandstand. Little Miss contestants will be featured at 5:30 p.m., followed by Miss and Junior Miss contestants at 7 p.m.

Family Night will be Wednesday, June 23, near the merchants building. Children’s events for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade include a biggest frog contest, a frog hop contest, egg toss and sack race. Registration begins at 4 p.m. and activities at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Family Night activities continue on the track in front of the grandstand. They include a chicken scramble for 4- to 6-year-olds and 7- to 10-year-olds and a pig scramble with divisions for 13- to 18-year-olds and an adult division.

On Thursday, June 24, the Vandoliers from Dallas-Fort Worth will perform Texas music from 8:30 to 10 p.m. in the midway beer tent. The six-piece Vandoliers represent tradition and modernity.

Andover’s own Zach Zurcher will open for country music artist Tyler Farr on Friday, June 25, in the grandstand. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and Zurcher will perform at 7 p.m. Farr’s hits include "Redneck Crazy," "A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” "Better In Boots" and "Whiskey in My Water." For tickets, visit https://www.henrycountyfairillinois.com/tyler-farr-1.

Grandstand events include harness racing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, truck tractor and UTV pulls at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the Viola Boyz demo derby at 6 p.m. Saturday.

New to the fair this year are dirt drag races at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Classes include trucks, ATV side-by-sides and four-wheelers.

Wilson’s Family Show will provide carnival rides from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Hours for Sunday are to be determined. For more information, visit https://www.henrycountyfairillinois.com/. Click on “View the Henry County Fair Book!” button to download the guide to everything going on during the week.

Also, information is available at the Henry County Fair page on Facebook.