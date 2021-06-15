News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

First Baptist Church of Galva Yard Sale

First Baptist Church of Galva will hold their huge annual More-on-34 yard sale on Friday, June 18 from 8 am - 4 pm and on Saturday, June 19 from 8 am - 2 pm. This year the sale will take place at a new location - 1/2 mile east of Galva, on Route 34, blue house on the south side of the highway. All items are for sale by donation only (whatever you think your items are worth), except for the homemade pies, which are $10.00 each. Proceeds go to the children's Awana program.

Geneseo Library Program dates

June 16, 2021 - 2:00 pm - Mosaic Art with Mary Copersmet

June 19, 2021 - 2:00 pm - Employment after Incarceration - talk by Waylyn McCulloh - St. Ambrose Professor

June 26, 2021 - 11:00 am - Summer Reading Registration - Free tacos to go - Also featuring Twisted Bokay Balloons.

Please call the Geneseo Public Library District to register!

Free highway construction training at BHC

A new session of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) at Black Hawk College begins Monday, Aug. 9.

The full-time, 13-week training attracts students from across western Illinois and eastern Iowa. HCCTP aims to increase the number of minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals working on Illinois Department of Transportation projects. There is no cost to those who are interviewed and accepted into the program.

Eligible candidates must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED®, have a valid driver’s license, be interested in the construction trades, and be drug-free.

Interested students MUST attend one of these orientation sessions:

Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 8 at 2 p.m.

Register for an orientation session at www.bhc.edu/hcctp or contact Paul Fessler at 309-796-5729 or fesslerp@bhc.edu.

First Baptist in Galva announces Vacation Bible School

he First Baptist Church of Galva will be holding Vacation Bible School June 21st to 25th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.

The church is located at 211 NW 4th Avenue.

Kids from preschool through the 8th grade are welcome to attend.

Please call Nancy at 309-854-1084 or email nancy61443@comcast.net with any questions.

Galva High School 50 plus Reunion

The Galva High School 50 Plus Reunion will be held Galva Day week-end, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Flemish American Club 212 North Burr Blvd in Kewanee.

The doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. You can stay and visit until 4 p.m. A hot buffet with drinks which includes cake will be served for $15.00, which will include tax, rent and gratuity. Please send your check to your class representative by July 21st. There is no payment accepted at the door.

All classes are invited up to and including the Class of 1970.