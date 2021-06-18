Fourth of July Celebrations and Fireworks

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
Fireworks mark Fourth of July clebrations

Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner, so we are listing all the Celebrations in Henry County.  

Friday July 2

Geneseo                 Richmond Hill Fireworks (rain date July 3)            Dusk

Saturday July 3

Galva                     Freedom Fest Street Dance                                    8 PM

Geneseo               Joe Stamm Band at Central Bank Pavilion              8 PM

Sunday July 4

Cambridge            Fireworks across from St. John Vianney                9-9:30

Galva                     Freedom Fest Parade                                              Noon

Galva                    Freedom Fest Bed Races on Front Street                4 PM

Galva                     Freedom Fest Fireworks                                          Dusk

Geneseo                Kiawanis Pork in the Park                                        11-2

Kewanee                Kewanee Fireworks Francis Park                            All Day

Orion                     Orion Fireworks Festival                                           All Day 