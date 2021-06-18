Fourth of July Celebrations and Fireworks
Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner, so we are listing all the Celebrations in Henry County.
Friday July 2
Geneseo Richmond Hill Fireworks (rain date July 3) Dusk
Saturday July 3
Galva Freedom Fest Street Dance 8 PM
Geneseo Joe Stamm Band at Central Bank Pavilion 8 PM
Sunday July 4
Cambridge Fireworks across from St. John Vianney 9-9:30
Galva Freedom Fest Parade Noon
Galva Freedom Fest Bed Races on Front Street 4 PM
Galva Freedom Fest Fireworks Dusk
Geneseo Kiawanis Pork in the Park 11-2
Kewanee Kewanee Fireworks Francis Park All Day
Orion Orion Fireworks Festival All Day