Fourth of July Celebrations and Fireworks

Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner, so we are listing all the Celebrations in Henry County.

Friday July 2

Geneseo Richmond Hill Fireworks (rain date July 3) Dusk

Saturday July 3

Galva Freedom Fest Street Dance 8 PM

Geneseo Joe Stamm Band at Central Bank Pavilion 8 PM

Sunday July 4

Cambridge Fireworks across from St. John Vianney 9-9:30

Galva Freedom Fest Parade Noon

Galva Freedom Fest Bed Races on Front Street 4 PM

Galva Freedom Fest Fireworks Dusk

Geneseo Kiawanis Pork in the Park 11-2

Kewanee Kewanee Fireworks Francis Park All Day

Orion Orion Fireworks Festival All Day