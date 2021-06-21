Cambridge FFA named top chapter

Mindy Carls

During the 2021 Illinois FFA state convention, the Cambridge chapter received two of the top four awards.

The State Premier Chapter Award was presented to Cambridge FFA. Illinois Farm Bureau and Affiliates sponsor the award, which is the equivalent of the Illinois FFA Chapter of the Year. Cambridge had the highest score on the National Chapter Award application.

Cambridge also was the state winner of the Strengthening Agriculture National Chapter Award. The local chapter was judged on its program of activities, which was judged best in the state for encouraging increased member participation and financial responsibility, creating a positive image, and interacting with support groups and cooperatives through organized activities. Farm Credit Illinois is the state sponsor of the award.

Trent Taber is the chapter advisor.

Chapter awards were presented on Thursday, June 10, at the Illinois State Fair grandstand in Springfield.

Three Cambridge students received individual awards during the convention, “Dare to Be.” To adjust for COVID-19 protocols, the convention activities were held for smaller groups at outdoor venues in Bloomington, Carbondale and Springfield.

Cambridge FFA’s 2020-21 president, Annie Johnson, was named one of the top 10 chapter presidents in the state for exceptional leadership and service. Illinois Farm Bureau sponsors the award.

Two Cambridge students were named state proficiency winners.

Johnson won the award for swine production entrepreneurship. She focuses on breeding, showing and marketing. She makes breeding decisions, assists with farrowing, oversees weaning the piglets and finishes them out.

The Cambridge native, who graduated in May, strives to be efficient in raising healthy, good-quality hogs. With the experience she gains each year, she makes better breeding, marketing and financial decisions.

United Animal Health sponsors the award.

Johnson is the daughter of Justin and Amanda Johnson of Cambridge.

Cameron Pace was the state proficiency winner for wildlife protection and management.

Pace maintains two properties totaling more than 400 acres of land.

He is the son of Dana and Lisa Pace of Cambridge.