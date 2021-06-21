Grace in Action Sunday June 27

Claudia Loucks

The congregation at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo will be going out into the community on Sunday, June 27, with “Grace in Action.”

After a short worship service, groups from Grace will be out in the community from 9 a.m. to noon, involved with various projects, or in the church working avenues of serving others.

The outreach is happening in June because it could not happen during the guidelines in place due to the pandemic.

]Jackie Mickley, Grace in Action chairman, explained that the idea surfaced at a United Methodist Church Zoom meeting earlier this spring when the group discussed how to begin the comeback of Grace as the Covid restrictions were lifted.

“We were unable to do our annual Grace in Action event last fall because of the pandemic,” she said. “It seemed like a good way to get together again as a church family and do small mission projects for our community at the same time.”

Mickley recalled how the Rev. Mark Graham, co-pastor of Grace Church with his wife, the Rev. Melva England, in a recent sermon, compared Grace in Action to Jesus’ mustard seed parable….”An event that will fly under the radar, but will plant small seeds which may be harvested for years to come,” she said.

Young and old members of the congregation can participate in Grace in Action that stems directly from the church mission statement: “To passionately follow Jesus Christ and bring others to know God’s love.”

The younger helpers can put together flood buckets, goodie bags and run a Free Lemonade Stand. Goodie bags will be delivered to shut-ins and to others to whom the congregation would like to show appreciation.

“There are several opportunities to serve,” Mickley said, including preparing the interior planter for residents at Allure, volunteering at the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry, constructing desk kits and serving on the prayer team to pray and welcome teams back to the church when groups complete their work…”Having the opportunity to share Christ’s love with others has always been an important mission for Grace Church, whether it be locally, nationally with work teams, going to disaster zones, or internationally by building a school and church in Haiti.”