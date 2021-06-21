Claudia Loucks

This year’s recent Annawan Fun Days included a Little Miss Village of Annawan Pageant for girls ages 5-8. Kinsley Rico was named Little Miss Village of Annawan and her court includes Iyla Anderson, first runner-up and Hadley DeDecker, second runner-up.

The girls helped with activities during the weekend by presenting trophies at the car show, introducing themselves prior to the band music and taking part in other weekend activities. They also will be involved in other fundraisers and other events in the village during the year.

Girls competing for the crown were Gabby Specht, Khloe Kidd, Mckynlee Shrum, Gwen Grimes, Hadley DeDecker, Landry Koning, Kensley Michels, Ava Hakes, Abigail Kluever, Kinley Rico, Harper Hasbrook and Iyla Anderson. Each girl participated in a two-minute interview with the judges and competed on stage in their dresses as they introduced themselves and answered two on-stage questions.

Annawan Fun Days are sponsored by the Annawan Parks and Recreation Department and Kelsey Behrens is director of the department.