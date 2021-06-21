Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

June 30, 2006

After nearly 40 years as a beautician, Dee Dee Huber hoped her retirement would be low-key. "I'd hoped to quietly pack up my shears and leave," she said. Her co-workers at Shear Magic had other plans, though. With signs outside the business encouraging drivers to "honk" in honor of Huber's retirement and streamers and festive decor inside, Huber's "quiet" retirement was anything but that.

Roughly 26 seniors from Hillcrest Home, Good Samaritan Village and Hammond-Henry Hospital Extended Care spent the day together at Giant Goose in Atkinson on June 23. Seniors were able to sit outside, fish and visit with friends during the outing.

25 Years Ago

June 28, 1996

Heart-thumping, screeching, red-white-and-blue time is almost here. Music and pork chop sandwiches will be part of the festivities in the city park. This year’s fireworks show will be approximately 25 percent bigger, with the addition of 100 shells for a total of 500 shells.

With a high temperature of 73 degrees, it seemed that summer was still another season away. Sure enough, on Thursday, the first day of summer according to the calendar, temperatures warmed up to 86 and the attendance at the outside pool hit the high for the year at 695.

50 Years Ago

June 24, 1971

More than 200 youngsters participated in the annual Jaycee Sports Jamboree Saturday afternoon, at the J.D.Darnall high school athletic field. First place winners are eligible to enter the regional meet in DeKalb, the date to be announced.

Richmond Hill Drama Youth Players will present a comedy, “It’s Cold in Them Thar Hills” in the Richmond Hill Barn. This play will conclude the activities of the Youth Theatre workshop and all members of the youth players will take part in the cast and on various committees.

100 Years Ago

June 24, 1921

The Geneseo Canning Co., last week completed the canning of peas for this season. The product of three hundred acres was harvested and brought to the factory. Owing to favorable weather conditions the yield and quality was very satisfactory.

Arrangements are being made for the all day picnic at the Outing Club July 4th. Games throughout the day, band, afternoon and evening, fireworks at night, dancing, etc.