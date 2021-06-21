Orion announces back to school dates

Mindy Carls

The Orion district has announced back-to-school dates for 2021-22.

District

• District office hours during summer are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The office will be closed on Monday, July 5.

• Tuesday, July 6 — Online registration opens for returning students. All returning students must use online registration. Anyone without a computer or internet access may use a computer at the district. For more information, visit orionschools.us and click “Online registration for 2021-22 school year.”

• Monday, Aug. 2 — School offices reopen.

• Wednesday, Aug. 4 — New students begin registering.

• Friday, Aug. 13 — Last day to submit physical and dental exams to the district office.

• Monday, Aug. 16 — First day of school, kindergarten through 12th grade.

Orion High School and Orion Middle School

• Wednesday, Aug. 4 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at OMS. Sports physicals for students interested in OMS and OHS sports, including cheerleading and spirit squad. Appointments will be required and later this summer may be made online.

C.R. Hanna Elementary School

• Tuesday, Aug. 3 — 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3:30 p.m. Preschool screenings at C.R. Hanna.

• Friday, Aug. 6 — 1 p.m. Class lists posted on the school’s webpage.

• Thursday, Aug. 12 — Noon to 6 p.m. Kindergarten visits, which are scheduled ahead of time. Children will visit their classroom, meet the teacher, choose a desk and put supplies away.

• Thursday, Aug. 12 — 4 to 6 p.m. Backpack Night for first through fifth graders. This is a come-and-go event.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18 — 6 p.m. Mandatory preschool parent meeting.

• Friday, Aug. 20 — Noon to 6 p.m. Preschool open house, also a come-and-go event.

• Monday, Aug. 23 — First day of preschool.