4H judging in advance of Henry County Fair

Mindy Carls

Henry County 4-H’ers brought their work on Saturday, June 19, to have it judged in one-on-one conferences in the merchants building on the fairgrounds in Cambridge.

After judging, they were allowed to choose whether to take their work home or leave it in the exhibit building during the fair.

• Cayden Brody of Kewanee is only 5 years old, so he is enrolled in the Cloverbuds program for future 4-H’ers. Asked if he wanted to buy a $100 raffle ticket for a Polaris Ranger UTV side-by-side, he said he is saving his money for a mowing business. Write that kid’s name down, and in 10 or 15 years invest in his business.

• Gwen Gibbs of Western Jr. Farmers 4-H Club brought a sample of carrots and snap peas for to show Master Gardener Linda Roehrs of Cambridge. Gwen knew how to tell sugar snap peas are ripe (the peas inside the pod are swollen). Her carrots were small, but Roehrs said at least they grew. A lot of gardeners are having trouble getting their carrots to grow this year.

• Sage Kaiser of Galva, a member of the Burns Boosters, showed a backlit photo of an American flag fluttering above the steps onto a deck. Judge McCala Crawford praised the photo for having something of interest in each corner of the photo.

• Hailey Olson of Geneseo Jr. Farmers made a poster about her restoration of a John Deere 4020 to show judge Keith Clement of Woodhull. Clement taught ag at AlWood High School.

“I’ve been retired longer than these kids have been alive,” he said.