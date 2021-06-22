Bishop Hill receives $100K grant

staff writer

The BHHA is proud to announce that it has been given a $100,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Funding from this grant will be used on a variety of construction projects on BHHA buildings. Some of the projects to be completed with this grant money include storm windows for the 1853 Colony Store, additional roof bracing and a new roof for the 1854 Steeple Building, and a new roof for the 1851 Carpenter Building.

State Representative Dan Swanson was instrumental in obtaining this grant for the Heritage. “I was pleased to advocate for this critical investment for Bishop Hill for their 175th Anniversary,” said Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha). “Bishop Hill attracts visitors from across the country and beyond. It is an amazing piece of, not only Illinois, but world heritage. This investment recognizes the critical preservation needs of the site to allow it to be here another 175 years from now.”