Geneseo Library offers Summer classes

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
Sally Gierke to help participants make tiles for mural project with Geneseo Library

Geneseo Library will have children and adults create a library mural.  The participants will paint tiles and the artist will fire them in her kiln and design a mural for the library.  The theme is "What Makes You Happy?"

Please sign up to be part of the mural project!

July 15, 2021 - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

July 16, 2021 - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Other projects for the summer months include:

1.  Ukulele Class for Children - Tuesdays at 10:00 am

2.  Cupcake Decorating Class - ages 12-14 - July 01, 2021  1:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Thursday!

3.  Bracelet Making - Elementary and Middle School Ages  July 10, 2021 - Saturday at 2:00 pm

4.  Tile Painting to Create Mural - Families - July 15 or July 16, 2021 - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm.

5.  Plant Creations - July 17, 2021 - Elementary age - 2:00 pm

6.  Creating Cardboard Statue - July 24, 2021 - Saturday - 11:30 am  Ages 6-10.

7.  Fairy Gardens - August 07, 2021 - 10:00 am - 11:30 am - Grades 1-6.

8.  Creative Hairdos for Girls - August 14, 2021 - Saturday - 2:00pm  Elementary Age.

9.  Metal Tooling - August 21, 2021 - Saturday -  10:00 - 11:30 am -Grades 1 - 6.

Please call the Geneseo Public Library District to sign up - 944-6452.