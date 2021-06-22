Geneseo Library offers Summer classes

Geneseo Library will have children and adults create a library mural. The participants will paint tiles and the artist will fire them in her kiln and design a mural for the library. The theme is "What Makes You Happy?"

Please sign up to be part of the mural project!

July 15, 2021 - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

July 16, 2021 - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Other projects for the summer months include:

1. Ukulele Class for Children - Tuesdays at 10:00 am

2. Cupcake Decorating Class - ages 12-14 - July 01, 2021 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Thursday!

3. Bracelet Making - Elementary and Middle School Ages July 10, 2021 - Saturday at 2:00 pm

4. Tile Painting to Create Mural - Families - July 15 or July 16, 2021 - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm.

5. Plant Creations - July 17, 2021 - Elementary age - 2:00 pm

6. Creating Cardboard Statue - July 24, 2021 - Saturday - 11:30 am Ages 6-10.

7. Fairy Gardens - August 07, 2021 - 10:00 am - 11:30 am - Grades 1-6.

8. Creative Hairdos for Girls - August 14, 2021 - Saturday - 2:00pm Elementary Age.

9. Metal Tooling - August 21, 2021 - Saturday - 10:00 - 11:30 am -Grades 1 - 6.

Please call the Geneseo Public Library District to sign up - 944-6452.