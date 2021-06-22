Geneseo Music Festival Queen and Court

Claudia Loucks

Madeline Possin was crowned queen of the 2021 Geneseo Music Festival Queen Pageant sponsored by Geneseo Rotary on Friday, June 18, in Geneseo City Park.

Possin received a $500 scholarship from Rotary which she plans to use for college expenses.

The queen reigned over Music Fest activities during Father’s Day weekend including the parade on Father’s Day, June 20. She is the daughter of Simon and Kristi Possin.

She is 5’11” tall and has dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. For her evening wear in the pageant competition, the queen chose a full-length burgundy dress, designed with an all-over glitter pattern and spaghetti straps. The gown featured a v-neck plunging neckline and a front slit with a low v-neck back.

A whirlwind of activities began for the queen not long after her coronation in City Park.

In talking with her after the weekend, Possin said her experience in the 2021 Music Festival “is one that I will never forget. Even though I attended school with all the other contestants for many years, most of us were involved in different activities from one another. It was fun getting to know them all a little better during this experience…Standing on stage with the other amazing ladies that participated in the pageant was surreal, but fulfilling just knowing how everything had come full circle from when I was a little girl sitting in the audience watching the very same pageant.”

Queen Possin said when her contestant number and name were called and she was crowned queen, she was “honestly in shock. I definitely didn’t think I was going to be the one chosen to represent the 2021 Geneseo Music Festival, but I feel extremely blessed and honored that I am able to, and I hope the young girls and boys in the audience are able to look up to me and see me as an example for everything they wish to accomplish, especially when it comes to trying new things.”

“While the weekend was very tiring, it was so fun and exciting seeing the community come together to make the event happen, especially after missing the past year due to Covid,” she said. “Meeting members of the community in the park on Saturday (June 19) and having little kids run up to me was so gratifying.”

She said her favorite part of Saturday “was participating in the Jazzercise event at the Park, and I really enjoyed the attending the pancake breakfast at the Gen-Airpark on Sunday. In all of the years I have participated in the Music Festival, I never knew the breakfast was part of the festivities.”

Possin said she entered the pageant competition because she had been looking forward to the opportunity “since I was a little girl. I remember my Mom talking about her experience when she was in high school, and seeing my older friends participate in the pageant in recent years. I hope to be of the same example to other young girls.”

The 2021 Geneseo High School graduate plans to attend St. Ambrose University and major in criminal justice and forensic psychology.

“I plan to participate in the 4+1 program to receive a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice, to eventually pursue a career as a criminal investigator, “she said.

Hobbies for Possin include baking, painting, reading, spending time with my family, shopping, going out with friends, taking are of plants, driving my car, modeling and participating in TEC (Teens Encounter Christ).

During her four years at GHS, Possin was in choir, Madrigal, Vocal ILMEA, Jazz Choir, National Anthem Soloist, Community Choir, Marching Band, Color Guard, Honors Band, Chamber Winds, Pep Band, NIB12 Band Festival, A-Team, CCD Aide (2nd & 6th grade), Vacation Bible School, Student of the Quarter, Spotlight Student, National Honor Society, Thespian Society, TEC and TEC Wheat Team.