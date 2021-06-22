Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation to host golf fundraiser

staff writer

Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation will host its' 17th Annual Golf Outing Monday September 13. It will start with an 11AM check in and lunch, with a 12 PM shotgun start. The Event will take place at the Midland Golf Club in Kewanee.

This is a 4 person preferred ball Tournament. The cost is $80 per golfer, which includes greens fees, cart, lunch and heavy appetizers after play. Funds raised will go to purchase wireless 4K Monitors for Surgical Services.

Registration will end August 25. Register online at https://www.hammondhenry.com/golf, or by mail to Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation 600 N. College Ave Geneseo, IL 61254.