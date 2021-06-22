Little Mr & Ms Firecracker

Carol Townsend

Kemper Trigg, left was crowned Mr. Firecracker and Payton Williams, right was crowned Miss Firecracker Sunday night between acts at the Levitt AMP concert at Galva’s Wiley Park.

Kemper is the son of David and Allison Trigg and Payton is the daughter of Justin and Kristen Williams all of Galva.

Others contests were Parker Swanson, Jacelyn Smith, Jaylyn DeCrane, Harper Craig, Lolabel Leaf and Ellory McDonald, and Eli Woods.

Annette Smith of Galva; Ready to Grow committee thanked both Community State Bank of Galva and State Bank of Toulon for letting the cans for voting be in their lobbies.

She also thanked Patty Werkheiser and her daughters for making the sashes.

Everyone who donated was also thanked for making this possible.

The proceeds will go toward projects for the Galva: Ready to Grow committee.