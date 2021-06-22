Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 20, 2006

Artist Catherine “Cat” White of Cambridge designed this pig for Roy’s Taco House in Geneseo. A hayrack parade through town at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, will introduce the pig sculptures to the public before they’re put on display around town. Members of the Geneseo Art League were in charge of organizing the project, which will place 11 pig sculptures around Geneseo.

Lucas Hickenbottom, son of Jerry and Peggy Hickenbottom of Cambridge, sets up his new Kool-Aid stand Saturday at Dan and Emily Galle’s house on North West Street. Hickenbottom won the stand during an oreo stacking contest the weekend before at Fareway in Geneseo. His twin brother, Logan Hickenbottom, helped pass out Kool-Aid and homemade cookies.

Alexis Wayland of Cambridge got her first real haircut Wednesday, June 21, at the Curry Comb in Orion. She had 12 inches of hair cut off and donated it to Locks of Love. Hairstylist Brandi Peterson will cut the hair for free if the participants donate their hair to Locks of Love. Wayland had her hair trimmed before, but never more than trimmed.

Aaron Leander, 11 year old son of Mitch and Lynnete Leander of Cambridge, won the Phil McGee Junior Nationals at the Cordova Drag Strip for children 10 and 11 years old, with his half-scale dragster Sunday, July 9.

25 Years Ago

July 12, 1996

Chris Dobbels of Cambridge is a runner-up in the Itty Bitty Weed Contest, sponsored by Successful Farming magazine, AGGO, Spraying Systems and Terra International. Over 1100 farmers entered the contest. As a runner-up, Mr. Dobbels will receive a TeJet Calibration Kit.

Henry County fairgoers, Dale and Caroline Porter of Galesburg won $150 worth of soybean products on Tuesday, July 2. The Henry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee held a drawing in cooperation with the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board in order to increase consumer awareness of the thousands of foods that contain soybeans. Over 800 fair goers entered the drawing.

Nine children participated in golf lessons taught by Phillip Theesfeld at Valley View Country Club this summer. Participants include Ryan Johnson, Michael Evert Tommy Herges, Ryan Brandau, Bryce Merrill, Adam Hul,l Dan Swanson, Sara Johnson and Vanesa Stewart. Winners include Tommy Herges for longest putt, Dan Swanson for closest to pin, Michael Evert for fewest putt and Bryce Merrill or second fewest puts. Prizes included golf balls, putting cups and certificates.

The Henry County Heelers 4-H Club visited Shamu and Namu at Sea World in Aurora, Ohio. Heeler members ad parents who took the trip are Alesha Shaw, Roy Shaw, Tracey Dynes, Darcie Peterson, Amy Laleman, Kyle Bon, Nancy Dynes, Phyllis Shaw, Sharon Peterson, Dustin Peterson and Bill Peterson.

50 Years Ago

July 15, 1971

Marvin Melton was elected commander of the Cambridge American Legion Post during a meeting in the Legion hall Monday night. Others elected are LeRoy Carlson, Mike Stiner, Russell Boberg, Mike Echelberger, and Harlan Craig.

Carl Goff, Cambridge High School varsity football coach, received a master of science in education degree during commencement exercises June 12 at Western Illinois University, Macomb.

Rev. and Mrs. John N. Hedlund and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Vinstrand returned home July 1 from Seattle, Washington, where they attended the conference of the Evangelical Free Church at Pacific College.

Kenneth Johnson is attending the Faith Bible Conference camp near Yates City this week.

100 Years Ago

July 7, 1921

Miss Anna Pundell of Davenport was a Cambridge visitor, the latter part of last week.

Fred Johnson of Chicago, spent Sunday and the Fourth at the home of his mother. Mrs. Louise Johnson and other relatives and friends in Cambridge.

N. P. Anderson of Summer, Iowa, spent the Fourth with relatives and friends in Cambridge.

Frank O. Johnson spent last Saturday in Rock Island and Davenport.