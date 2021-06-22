Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 5, 2006

The state’s top high school rodeo cowboy hails from Henry County. Recent AlWood High School graduate Chase Adamson won the Illinois High School Rodeo Associations All-Around Cowboy point series title two weeks ago.

Sam Lindberg, A Vietnam War veteran and Derrick Gilsan an Iraq War veteran, were recognized Saturday for being local men who earned Purple Hearts in combat. Merv Looney of Galva, a World War II veteran who has earned five purple hearts.

The Galva Rotary Club recently assembled several toys to be given to Abilities Plus, A Kewanee based agency that serves physically and mentally challenged persons in the area. Some of the Lions are seen here after their work. They are Harlan Nelson, Dave McClintic, Mike Massie, Kelly Duke, Vicki Massle and Tim Black. Also helping were Sally Nelson, Kraig Gale, Rip Evertt, Jack Hathaway, Nancy Ingels, Patty Varner and Ralph Senteney.

A group of Alwood and Cambridge High School FFA members who enjoyed a 12 mile can trip on the Fox River June 7. Participants said the sunny warm day was perfect for the trip. Over 40 member went on this year’s trip, compared to 14 last year.

25 Years Ago

July 3, 1996

John Norton, a member of the Swedish/American Sesquicentennial Committee reported last Thursday that King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden may be able to make a stop in Galva during their visit to Illinois on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14.

Leigh Boom assumed full ownership of the Galva Dairy Barn and My Back Room restaurant last Tuesday from 14 year retiring owner Viginia Scott.

Celebrating June birthdays at the Galva Senior Center last Thursday were Howard Sparling, 90, Janis Schultz, 78 and Beverly Jean Riddle, 65 and Hattie Dulling.

Members of the ROWVA Show Choir performing at the Royal Gorge in Colorado, They include Alan Stevens, Sharon Stevens, Adam Truelove, Nic King, Eric Hall, Michelle Hyde, Tina Parton, Margaret Matthews, Autumn Hughes, Julie Cahill, Diane Swanson, Emily Kovacik, Jennifer Cramer and Brenda DeCrane.

50 Years Ago

July 8, 1971

William B. Ball Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William Ball, Sr. of Galva received his bachelor of arts degree from Iowa Wesleyan College on May 31.

Rev. and Mrs. Robert Karjain and Mrs. Regina Tyler attended a senior adult church camp at Carlinville, Illinois on Sunday. Special services with missionaries present were held Sunday afternoon. At that service $4,000 was raised.

Duane Nelson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Nelson of Altona has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring semester at Lakeland College. Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Rev. and Mrs. Byron Robertson of the Foursquare Church are hosting an open house at the foursquare Parsonage, Sunday, July 11 in honor of their 6th anniversary.

100 Years Ago

July 8, 1921

Mrs. Robert Kallin and Harvey were Galesburg callers Saturday.

Virgil Anderson, who had his left arm broken by a fall recently, is doing nicely.

Martin Sederquist was a passenger Saturday morning fo a few days’ visit with friends in Moline and Rock Island. Mr. Soderquist is employed by William Ringberg.

Miss Mae McCabe returned Sunday evening to Galesburg after a few days at the Dr. George Fay home.