Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 20, 2006

The Orion Senior Citizens will hold their monthly potluck Thursday, July 27, at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Hostess are Stella Schultz and Violet Schaffer.

A 12 hour scrapbooking crop will be held Saturday, July 22. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Orion United Methodist Church. There will be food and door prizes. For reservations, call Carrie McCunn.

Lions Darrell Muhleman and Sue DeDecker check out the Labrador puppies of Judy and Keith Thos of rural Orion, who are trainers for the Lions Leader Dog Program, based on Rochester, Michigan. The couple will give up the dogs after about 12 months of training so they can be used to help guide the blind.

Eddie Zurcher receives the Orion Lions Club $5000 scholarship from Lion Rod Parrish at the regular meeting of the group on Monday evening at Central Parl. The Lions usually award two scholarships, but only one was applied for this year.

25 Years Ago

July 11, 1996

Betsy Haars of Osco, a 1996 graduate of Orion High School, has been awarded the James Widmar Memorial Scholarship by the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary of Geneseo. Miss Haars, daughter of Suzanne and Allen Haars of Osco, plans to attend Trinity Medical Center Nursing Program.

Todd Sandusky of rural Coal Valley, the leading Pro Stock racer at East Moline Speedway this summer, finished fourth in the feature on Sunday, July 7. Clarence Sletten of Orion finished 11th in the Bomber feature, moving up to 0th when the winner was disqualified for refusing an engine claim.

The Henry County Heelers 4-H Club visited Shamu and Namu at Sea World in Aurora, Ohio. Heeler members and parents who took the trip are Alesha Shaw, Roy Shaw, Tracey Dynes, Darcie Peterson, Amy Laleman, Kyle Born, Nancy Dynes, Phyllis Shaw, Sharon Peterson, Dustin Peterson and Bill Peterson.

Jennifer Johnson of Orion and her son Nicholas, seven months, stay cool by the poolside at Valley View Country Club on Monday, July 8.

50 Years Ago

July 15, 1971

Mrs. Beulah Haddix was installed as president of the American Legion Auxiliary last Thursday night at its meeting held in the Legion rooms. Other offices installed, were Mrs. Evert Anderson, vice-president, and historian, Mrs. Verna Marshall, secretary, Mrs. Harris Hughes, treasurer, Mrs. Nina Larson, chaplain, Mrs. Anton Swanson, sergeant-at-arms, Mrs. Willard Anderson, was the installing officer. Mrs. Duane Cole, chaplain.

Officers of the State Bank of Orion have announced that plans are now complete for the open house of their new building on Sunday afternoon, July 18, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Marilyn Stone was honored at a luncheon last week in the home of Mrs. Bert Blade. Contest winners were Mrs. Joel Holmberg, Mrs. Max Butterfield and Mrs. Maynard Malmen. Guests were present from Rock Island, Orion, Andover and Lynn Center.

Theodore and Franklin Johnson of Winter Haven, Florida came last Wednesday for a two months stay in Orion with relatives and friends.

100 Years Ago

July 14, 1921

P. W. South and son shipped two cars of hogs Monday morning and are shipping two more car loads today.

The floor and interior walls of the band stand are being painted. This is a much needed improvement and will greatly add to the appearance of the park.

Miss Winnaired R. Fox of Chicago, who has been visiting her sister, Mrs. Sidney A. Guthrie, the last two weeks returned home Sunday afternoon.

Oscar Peterson of Onida visited the Glenn Norton home Sunday afternoon.