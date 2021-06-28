Annawan School Board honors late Jim Frankenreider

Claudia Loucks

A plaque honoring the late Jim Frankenreider for being inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame was presented to the Annawan School Board at their regular June meeting.

The Frankenreider family wanted the Annawan School District to have the plaque to place on display at the school. The late Jim Frankenreider was the head football coach in Annawan from 1987-2003, and also retired from teaching in Annawan in 2003.

In other business, after a public hearing was held prior to the regular meeting, the board approved an amended budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that reflects the addition of activity accounts.

Board members also approved a one-year contract with Prairie State Insurance Cooperative for the district’s property casualty insurance and worker’s compensation insurance.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said the contract reflects an overall three percent increase for the year.

In addition, the board approved increasing school lunch prices from $2.60 to $270 for students and from $3.25 to $3.35 for adults.

Nordstrom said the district is below State mandates for lunch prices and is required to increase costs.

The board also approved hiring Tony Gripp as the Annawan-Wethersfield head football coach, and Superintendent Nordstrom said, “We are very excited to have Tony Gripp as our head football coach for the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans. Being from Annawan, graduating from Annawan High School, and currently teaching at Wethersfield, I know he will be very well supported by both communities.”

In other business, the board:

-Approved the final calendar for the 2021-2021 school year.

-Approved the Consolidated District Plan.

-Approved Enyeart Distributing, Atkinson, as the milk distributor for the 2021-2022 school year.

-Approved a three-year superintendent contract for Matt Nordstrom.

-Approved the resignation of Michael Smith as physical education teacher and assistant football coach; and approved the resignation of Jensyn McKinney as junior high volleyball coach.

-Approved the retirement of Emma J. Toppert as school bus driver and approved hiring Joe Hasbrook as a school bus driver.