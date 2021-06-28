Atkinson Village asks for extension on park project

Claudia Loucks

Village board members soon will find out if the Department of Natural Resources will grant them an extension for completion of the project in Veterans Park.

According to Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp, the board accepted a bid of $186,000 from Stichter Construction, Erie, to put up the new pavilion and build the bathroom facility. The pavilion previously was purchased from Enwood Structures in North Carolina, but the structure needs to be put in place to replace the former pavilion, which has now been razed.

Delp said Stichter Construction has voiced concern over the deadline for the project and “We are waiting to hear from the DNR,” Delp said. “The tresses and other materials for the bathroom will not arrive until early September. The delay is a result of Covid.”

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the project estimated at $137,000. Grant guidelines stipulated that work on the project must be complete by July 31 if the village is to receive the $67,000 grant money.

If the Village of Atkinson is granted a deadline extension, Stichter will complete the project.

New playground equipment is included in the park project and will be installed in the near future.

In other business at their recent meeting, the board approved purchasing a new end loader from Titan Machinery, Davenport, at a cost of $121,180, to replace the current loader which is in need of a new engine.

Board members previously decided to buy a new end loader when they were informed that replacing the engine would cost from $25,000 to $40,000.