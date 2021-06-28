Galva Arts Council prepares for Freedom Fest

staff writer

John Sloan Coffee House

The Galva Arts Council will host their Annual John's Sloan Coffee House on July 3 from 6:30 – 9:30 in Wiley Park. This is a family friendly event featuring the talented local band Glory Days Garage Band followed by an Open Mic. This event honors GAC founder John Sloan, who loved the Fourth of July, music and people. This is a night of heartfelt tunes and singalongs inspired by the late Galva native. Art Jam

The Galva Arts Council invites you to show off your artistic skills and have creative fun at Galva's Freedom Fest on July 4. You can decorate a square on the asphalt basketball court at Wiley Park between 9am-noon for a small $5 fee. Your work and others' will be enjoyed for a whole year! Paint and brushes will be supplied. Your choice of design or theme: patriotic, self-portrait, landscapes, animals, etc.

Photo Show

The Galva Art Council’s July 4th activities continue at the Art Council’s building with the Annual Photo Show. The Photo Show is open to all photographers. Competitive categories include children, adult, and professional. The theme category this year is “Silver Linings”.

Photographs must be framed and ready to be hung, but images can be no larger than 11 x 14 inches or panoramic up to 20 inches in length. Frames cannot be the type with the fold-out stand on the back. If the photograph is not framed, it cannot be accepted. Framed photographs can be dropped off at the Information Booth at the Levitt Concert in Wiley Park from 5-7 on June 27, at the Galva Arts Council building from 4-6pm on June 28, or by contacting a board member.

Awards and/or ribbons for each category of photographers will be presented at the Arts Council building at approximately 11 a.m. on July 4. Photographs may be viewed from 10:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. on July 4. Photographers should pick up their entries between 3- 4 p.m. on July 4. If this isn’t possible, please make arrangements for another time. If you have questions, please contact the Galva Arts Council at galvaarts@gmail.com, 563-293-6986 or via Facebook.