Geneseo Girls Track & Field awards

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Track and Field team set numerous records this season including a second place finish in the IHSA 2A State Finals, the best by any girls’ track team in school history.

In the competition held at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, the Lady Leafs finished with 60 points, just nine points behind first place Chicago Latin. Their efforts gained three event titles, in the high jump, 800 relay and 1600 relay; two second place finishes, in the 100 hurdles and long jump; and two third place finishes, in the 300 hurdles and pole vault.

In his remarks at the end-of-season event, Head Coach Kyle Morey said, “What a journey this has been. Fourteen months ago we received the official announcement form the IHSA that our 2020 track season was cancelled. I had to send one of the most challenging emails I hope to ever send informing the athletes and their families.”

Morey said his heart “still breaks for all those athletes who missed out on this opportunity.”

“In that email I addressed our then-freshmen through juniors, and said, ‘I want you to look at this as a learning opportunity and know that our chances can be limited by events outside of our control. Use this as a motivator to come back stronger than ever for next season. Be prepared mentally and physically, because you truly never know when your last competition may take place.’ Wow, these girls did not disappoint. We went from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs because of the perseverance, hard work, and selfless team efforts of these girls. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to work with such great young women.”

AWARDS:

-School Records: Pole Vault – Evie Wilson, 11 feet 1.5 inches; High Jump – Annie Wirth, 5 feet 8 ¼ inches; 4x200 Relay – Addison Pischke, Alison Bowers, Annie Wirth and Ali Rapps, 1:42.55.

-Class Records: Pole Vault – Freshman record, Johnna Shoemaker, 9 feet; High Jump – Sophomore record, Annie Wirth, 5 feet 8 ¼ inches; 100m Hurdles – Junior record, Ali Rapps, 14.92; Pole Vault – Senior record, Evie Wilson, 11 feet 1 ½ inches.

-100 Point Club – Annie Wirth, 168.75 points and Ali Rapps, 143.75 points.

TEAM AWARDS:

-2021 Most Improved – Phoebe Shoemaker.

-2021 Heart and Soul – Grace Girten.

-2021 MVP – Annie Wirth (168.75 points).

-2021 Honorary Captain – Ali Rapps.

-2021 Captains – Alison Bowers, Esther Brown and Evie Wilson.

ALL-CONFERENCE:

-Avery Magerkurth – 4x800.

-Evie Wilson – Pole Vault.

-Hannah Rakestraw – Pole Vault.

-Brenna McGuire – Shot Put.

-Maddi Barickman – Discus.

-Addison Pischke – 4x100, 4x400.

-Jaide Flowers – 4x800.

-Phoebe Shoemaker – 4x800.

-Ali Rapps – 100 High Hurdles, 300 Low Hurdles, 4x100 and 4x400.

-Alison Bowers – 100, 4x100 and 4x400.

-Esther Brown – 800 and 4x800.

-Sierra Krueger – 400.

-Joselyn Reisner – 400.

-Brooke Boone – 300 Low Hurdles.

-Annie Wirth – High Jump, Long Jump, 4x100 and 4x400.