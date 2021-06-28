Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 27, 2006

Rachelle Dennhardt, who was born in Capetown, South Africa, describes her native country and its culture for children in the summer reading program at the Cambridge Public Library on Thursday afternoon, July 20. With Dennhardt was a friend, Mandi Strombeck, who was a Peace Corp volunteer in Cameroon in central Africa.

When Henry County Children’s Advocacy Center Outreach Coordinator Marilyn DeMay was asked to submit her resume to Deb Anderson, the director of Henry County’s court services, she thought nothing of it.

Six members of the Cambridge High Schools girls track team were recognized by the Moline Dispatch as the 2006 Area Girls’ Track All-Stars Heather Hull, who was a junior last year, received first team honors. She placed 12th in the high jump at the Class A State Track Meet during the season. Hull was a standout in jigh jump, shot put and hurdles. Receiving honorable mention were Brittney Briggs, Jenny Clark, Jennie Geason, Kourtnie Janson and Erica Nimrick. During the season, Briggs was a stand out in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter and 800 meter relay teams. Clark was known for her triple jump, 50 meter dash, 100 meter dash and 400 meter relay team. Gleason was a standout in a number of relay teams. Janson was known in the high jump competition and Nimrick was a stand out in triple jump and long distance.

Martin Morey, 14, won the L.E. Telleen Junior Boys Golf Tournament for the second consecutive year, Jim Lange took second and Bob Lindburg was third. Morey, the son of Mrs. JoAnn Morey and Lynn Morey, shot a 68 over 18 holes in the championship.

25 Years Ago

July 19, 1996

John Kiddoo has been named supervisor of assessments in Henry County. He assumed his position Monday, July 1. Mr. Kiddoo replaces Donna Dybdal.

Henry County Regional Office of Education has announced the recipients of the Children of Veterans Scholarships. Karl Rosenquist a graduate of Cambridge High School, received the Korean Conflict scholarship.

Cambridge team “H.E.L.L.” won the high school boys division in three on three basketball. The team includes Reggie Larson, Sean Ericson, Brad Haverbach and Rusty Larson.

Valley Viewers met Wednesday, July 17 with 25 members present. Donna and Wanda Stahl were co-hostesses. Nineteen members played for low putts. Winners were Darlene Boberg, Championship flight, Shirley Brown A-flight, Midge Larson, c-flight Elaine Melton, D-fligh, Darlene Boberg carded ow net with 32.

50 Years Ago

July 22, 1971

This corn crib on the Mrs. Henrietta Spivey farm home 11/2 miles east of the County Center Grange was blown over by the high winds that hit the Cambridge area early Sunday evening. Tree limbs were scattered throughout Cambridge and several streets were blocked by downed trees. Wind damage from the storm was virtually confined to the Cambridge area.

The Gas House Gang Square Dance club will be sponsoring two dances in the near future. The first, on July 28, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Booster station, and include a potluck dinner. Marvin White will call for the dance which will be for club members and their families. The other event will be ss Night Owl Square dance featuring all night dancing at the Vinstrand’s Barn in Osco. It will be on Saturday, August 7, starting at 9 p.m.

Section 3, Future Farmers of America officers conducted their first meeting Monday, July 13, at Manilus High School. The group discussed plans for the coming year, including a sectional sweetheart contest and officer’s training school.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Bestor and four children left Tuesday morning for their home at Cocoa, Florida, after spending eight days visiting her mother, Mrs. Freeman Robinson in Cambridge and his parents, the Lee Bestors in Osco.

100 Years Ago

July 14, 1921

Mrs. Harry McLeese and children returned last week from a short camping trip on Rock River, near the new Colona bridge.

William Anderson of Chicago, spent Saturday and Sunday at the home of his sister, Mrs. John Pierson and other relatives in Cambridge.

Mrs. E. C. Coaser returned Saturday morning from a short visit with her sister, who resides at Gravetts, Arkansas.

John M. Carlson of Chicago returned to his work in Chicago after enjoying a fortnight vacation with relatives and friends in Osco and Cambridge.