Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 26, 2006

Wayne Ericson of Bishop Hill is marking his 40th year as a Bishop Hill trustee. The next longest-serving trustee is Nore Larsen, who took her father’s place on the board in 1983 after his death.

Kraig Gale, a loan officer with Community State Bank has been promoted to the position of Assistant Vice President. Gale has been employed at CSB for the past seven years. He handles consumer, commercial, agriculture and real estate loans.

William N. Kliethermes, President and CEO of Rockford, has announced that Community State Bank Insurance Services agent Mike Yepsen has received Rockford Mutual’s Champion Quality Agent Award.

Eastgate Lanes claimed the team crown of the 45th annual Women’s City Bowling Tournament held earlier this year. Team members were Missy Aman, Marie Lang, Karen Hagerty and Jo Sanders. They had 2,053 total pins.

25 Years Ago

July 17, 1996

Jan Lundeen of Rio paints a butterfly on the face of five year old Beth Malecha, visiting the area from Libertyville. Waiting for their turn at back is Grace Simpson and Alexis Malecha. The face painting was one of the activities of the Alwood Corn Boil, and proceeds from this project went to area Cadets Girl Scouts.

Last Tuesday at the Galva home of Ed Muncaster, the largest cucumber magnolia tree in Illinois was cut down to insure that no more of its huge limbs would break off. The tree was over 125 years old and was badly deteriorated from water damage to the inside.

Dorris Walker received a 50 year club pin from Eva Orwig and Noble Grand Arlene McCurdy atOdd Fellow Hall on Tuesday, July 9. Walker was honored for her 50 years as a Wide Awake Rebekah member.

Blanche Wexell, received a 65 year pin at Odd Fellow Hall in Galva on Tuesday, July 9., with Wexell are Helen McIntire, Cheryl Dowell and Noble Grand Arlene McCurdy.

50 Years Ago

July 22, 1971

Branches, branches everywhere following Sunday night’s windstorm, NW 4th avenue was typical of Galva’s streets. Big limbs left some streets, impassable and will keep a city crew busy all week cutting up and removing the branches. Miraculously, little damage was reported to buildings from the wind which produced a severe weather alert in the area.

The Largemouth Bass being held by Bryan Rollins, 10 was caught by his mother, Mrs. Mary Rollins, Route 1, Altona, and entered in the News Fishing Contest. It measured 211/4 inches and weigh four pounds nine ounces.

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Burnett, Kathy, Tana, Jackie and Debbie returned to Galva from Killeen, Texas. They plan to make heir home in Galva. The Burnetts and a friend, Don Hulm, are staying with Mrs. Edgar Hulm, are staying with Mrs. Edgar Burnett, Sr. Burnett recently returned from 20 years duty in the armed forces.

Kevin Burnett of Kileen, Texas is home visiting his mother, Mrs. Edgar Burnett, Sr.

100 Years Ago

July 21,1921

W.E. Rowley was a business caller Wednesday in Wyoming.

Miss Rose Sward visited Tuesday afternoon in Mrs. Bob Johnson of Kewanee.

Miss Reba Lamb was a Kewane visitor Saturday.

Mrs. M. Stiers is visiting her son, Frank Stiers, of Wyanette this week