Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

July 7, 2006

During the Maple City Band's July 4 concert in the park, the group played music written about the Statue of Liberty, Henry Fillmore, the Washington Post and the Tuskegee Airman. But, more memorable than any of those was the performance of "Spirit of the Pioneers," a piece written especially for Maple City Band in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

The small crowd of church members and neighborhood residents gathered near Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on July 5 expected to see the church demolished. They watched the building's kitchen and an entryway reduced to rubble, but the main structure of the church remained intact.

25 Years Ago

July 6, 1996

Long ago if corn was “knee high by the Fourth of July” it was indicative of a good season. How are the crops this year? The comments seem to be all over the board. Despite the wet spring, farmers are starting to mention some rain would be helpful.

Geneseo school administrators have projected a continued stable financial position with a tentative $193 million for the 1996-97 school year. "Education funding, has increased this year because of a continued increase in the local assessed valuation of property" school superintendent Dr. Harold Ford told board of education members.

50 Years Ago

July 1, 1971

Hammond-Henry Nurses Association will hold an ice cream social Tuesday evening in the city park. The band concert will begin at 8 p.m. with music by the senior high school band. During the intermission the nurses scholarships will be awarded.

Ray’s Tap and Hulslander’s Construction each picked up two wins during the week in Geneseo Optimist’s slow pitch softball competition at Richmond Hill Park.

100 Years Ago

July 1, 1921

Coming to the Red Mill, another car of Suell’s Best Flour: $9.00 per barrel: 5 barrel lots at $8.50: 10 barrel lots at $8.00.

The Geneseo American Legion baseball team was defeated by the Galva baseball team on the Galva diamond last Sunday with the score 4 to 1.