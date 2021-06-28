Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

July 27, 2006

Brownie Troop 242 who went camping at Camp Conestoga June 17-18. Members include Anne Hansen, Taylor McCunn, Macy Hancock, Hannah Noble, Skylar Atwell, Elisabeth Weiss, Madison Schaffer, Maddie Anderson, Tara Scot, Courtney Wiedenmann, Kylee Johnson, Talia VillaFuerte, Ashlie McCunn, Kiah Johnson, India Price, Anna Nordstrom, Mackenzie Smith, Emma Bingham and Loren Jackson

Jacob Newmann of Lynn Center was named to the Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, during the university’s student awards nigh in May. Jacob is a graduate of Orion High School, and the son of Joel and Bonnie Newman of Lynn Center.

Erin Lange, Tara Lange and Sara Wherry, all of Orion, were named to the President’s List at Drake University, Des Moines, for earning straight A’s for the spring 2006 semester.

Adam Tennant of Orion has been nominated for the 2005-06 edition of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities” by staff at the University of Dubuque, where he also was named to the spring dean’s list.

25 Years Ago

July 18, 1996

“ How Great Thou Art” and Precious Memories” were two of the solos performed by Robert Ramey of Woodhull for the Orion Senior Citizens Thursday, June 27 at Orion St. Paul Lutheran Church. Twenty-four people were present. A time of socialization, a potluck dinner and games were also components of the meeting, Nancy Armstrong is scheduled to entertain at the next meeting on Thursday, July 25 at 12 noon. Hostess will be Celia Jane Lindgren, Jane Slater and Helen McGraw.

Adelia Sottos of Orion details the origins of Raggedy Ann and Andy for children enrolled I he summer reading program at Western District Library, Orion on Friday, July 13. Mrs. Sottos also displayed her collection of Raggedy Ann and Andy memorabilia.

Spotting a photographer off to one side, “Faithful Fannie” shows a little leg during the Rev. Roger and Joye Perrys “Down Home Praise” concert at Central Park, Orion on Friday evening, July 12. The Perrys’ performed included traditional, gospel and bluegrass music mixed with humor. Fannie appeared a few minutes after Mrs.Perry left the stage to change clothes-uh, find a drink of Water. Dr. Perry is pastor of First United Methodist Church, Geneseo.

Sara Brokaw, a fifth grader at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion, plays for the Quad City Firebirds 10 and under ASA team that will compete at the National Softball Association’s Worrld Tournament from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4 in Columbus, Ohio. The Firebirds are the first 10 and under traveling team in the area is the daughter of John and Denise Brokaw, rural Lynn Center.

50 Years Ago

July 22, 1971

An estimated 2,500 visited the State Bank of Orion in their open house of their new facilities Sunday afternoon. A steady stream of people came to the bank and received a tour plus gifs from the bank and also for out of town guests two buses were on hand to give a tour of the village.

Future Farmers of America held their first fficers’ meeting July 12, 1971 at the Manlinus High School. Roger Bolin, Section 3 persident, opened the meeting with Jim Geiger sentinel from Alwood, Don Hartz, treasurer from Manlius and Gaile Arnold, ,reporter, from “Western in” attendance. Some plans for the upcoming year were discussed, including a sectional sweetheart contest and an officers training school. Gaile Arnold, Section 3 Reporter.

The Studio O Art Club held a pot luck dinner in the Orion Park Wednesday, July 14. There were sixteen members and their instructor present. Special guest was Mrs. Grace Brown of Clearwater, Florida. Special. Officers elected for the new year are co-chairmen Kay Palmgren, Orion and Marion Cain, Woodhull; secretary-treasurer, Clara Muhleman, Orion; instructor Howard Gillette, Orion.

Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Fugate and family of Hibbing, Minnesota, arrived Friday for a week’s visit in the home of her mother, Mrs. Gladys Baker and his mother, Mrs. Jennie Hay and other relatives in Moline.

100 Years Ago

July 21, 1921

The Misses Helda Johnson, Elydia Erickson, Hulda Moody and Florence Johnson visited friends in Rock Island and Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Stewart and son returned last Monday from a two weeks visit with relatives in southern Illinois. They made the trip by auto.

Mrs. Dan O’Leary left Tuesday for Keokuk, Iowa, for a visit with her three sisters.

The Orion baseball team will meet the Andover team on the Andover diamond next Sunday afternoon.