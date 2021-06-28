Marriages & Dissolutions
compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Marriages
Jacob Matthew Paxton, Sarah Beth Tutle, both of Kewanee
Jeffrey Lynn Martin, Laura Lea Paxton, both of Kewanee
William Earl Bobik, Carla Sue Goforth, both of Kewanee
Kyle David Dennison, Lexi Louise Marselle, Both of Kewanee
Jarret Joe Degen, Josie Shae Herbst, both of Ames, Iowa
Daniel Steven Negley, Jessica Marie Sears, Both of Galva
Colby Owen Freier, Anne Elizabeth Rose, both of Davenport, IA
Divorces
Michael Thomas Smith from Andrea Marie Smith
Jessica Avelson from Jonathon Axelson
Lizbeth Castillo from Jose Castillo