Ribbon cutting at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Store in Geneseo was officially opened by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at a recent ribbon cutting event.

The store, at 509 Pritchard Dr. in Geneseo, is one of more than 5,000 O’Reilly Auto Parts stores in the United States, offering parts, tools and accessories, free store services such as battery testing, wiper blade and bulb installation, engine light testing in addition to making hydraulic hoses and turning brake drums and rotors.

The Geneseo store is open seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. There are seven employees at the Geneseo store.

When asked why Geneseo was chosen for the location of the new store, Dave Ferns, O’Reilly Auto Parts district manager, said, “We saw the location as a good opportunity as there was not a retail location in Geneseo and people had to drive to the Quad Cities for retail shopping for auto parts. I feel like we have a good location in Geneseo, next to Fareway.”

“We offer the retail customers the availability to shop for auto parts after 6 p.m.,” he said. “We look forward to being part of the Geneseo community and part of the Geneseo Chamber, and we look forward to furthering our relationship with the community.”