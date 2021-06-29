Galva Freedom Fest schedule announced

Carol Townsend

Galva is ready for the 2021 Freedom Fest schedule as follows:

Saturday, July 3rd

5-7 p.m. The Messiah Lutheran Church will hold their porkchop supper. The menu includes, porkchop sandwich, $4 or porkchop sandwich, chips and water for $5 at Wiley Park. The rain location Messiah Lutheran Church at 317 SW 3rd Street.

The John Sloan Memorial Coffeehouse will be held Friday at 6 p.m. with the Garage Street Band planning til 7:30 p.m. and open mic til 8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket.

The Freedom Fest Street dance will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight next to the Fire Station. The Kris Lager band will perform.

The dunk tank will be there with numerous Galva celebrities.

There is a $10 cover charge and must be 21 to enter.

Sunday, July 4th

Freedom Fest 5k Run beginning and ending in Galva’s Wiley Park. Registration is 7-7:45 a.m. if not pre-registered.

The Galva Lions Club will hold their annual pancake breakfast in Wiley Park from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The antique tractor show will be in Wiley Park with registration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the show at 10 a.m.

The Galva Ministerial Church Service will be held in Wiley Park at 10 a.m.. Please bring your lawn chairs.

The Galva Arts Council will have an Art Jam blacktop painting from 9 a.m. to noon on the basketball court in Wiley Park and you get a 4 by 5 foot space for $5.

The line-up begins at 10:30 p.m. for the parade at Wiley Park.

The Galva Freedom Fest will have their annual lunch in the Wiley Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m consisting of a hot dog, chips and water.

The food vendors at the Galva Park District will begin serving food at noon.

The annual July 4th parade begins at the Galva Junior/Senior High School and goes down Northwest 3rd Avenue, turns right onto Northwest 4th street, turns left onto Northwest 6th Avenue, turns left Northwest 2nd Street, turns left onto Northwest First Avenue , unto Morgan Road and back to the school.

This is a new route. The parade will not go in the downtown area or cross any railroad tracks as in the past.

The Old Red Farm on the East side of Galva will be open for tours after the parade until 4 p.m.

The Galva Arts Council will hold their annual photo show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arts Council building on North Exchange Street. Judging will be done at 11 a.m.

The Kiddie Tractor Pull will be held at Wiley Park at 2 p.m. with registration at 1 p.m.

Bed races will be held on Front Street at 4 p.m.

Fireworks are held at the Galva Park District at dusk.