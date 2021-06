Carol Townsend

The Galva Freedom Fest parade Grand Marshal is Jane Doss. Jane was chosen for her many contributions to the City of Galva, most recently the Wiley Park bandshell. Whether it is a renovation and reinvention of a building, bringing jobs to Galva, or a generous donation for the betterment of our community, the Freedom Fest committee didn't want her devotion to our small City to go unrecognized.