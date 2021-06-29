Grain Bin rescue training for First Responders

staff writer

In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide Insurance is awarding fire departments across the country with life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when entrapments occur. The comprehensive training sessions include classroom education and a rescue simulation with the entrapment tool, which is loaded onto a 20-foot trailer and able to hold about 100 bushels of grain.

In our local area, the Kewanee Community Fire Department was one of the elected recipients of this life saving equipment. Gold Star FS is excited to bring this training and rescue equipment to our rural area by advocating safety and education in our farming communities.

Every year, thousands of farmers and commercial grain handlers risk their lives by entering grain bins to remove clumped or rotted grain. Rural firefighters are often the first and only line of defense when a farmer or other worker becomes helplessly trapped in grain. Because the grain’s weight and frictional characteristics make it impossible for first responders to simply pull a victim out, special equipment and training are required for a successful rescue. Many fire departments lack both.

Invitations to our local emergency response community have been extended. Media is welcome to join us. Germantown Corner Elevator, 10282 County Highway 5, Cambridge, IL at 5:15 PM on July 13, 2021. RSVPs or questions are to be directed to John Mital at jmital@goldstarfs.com or 309-937-3369, and must be received by July 9.