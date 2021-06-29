News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Galva to have Community Worship Service

The Galva Ministerial Association announces there will be a community worship service on July 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Wiley Park in Galva, IL.

The community is welcome to join the churches as we celebrate our faith on this national holiday. Come to the new stage on the west side of the park. Please bring your own lawn chair.

Mark Breeden joins Freedom House board

Freedom House is pleased to announce that Mark Breeden, a retired farm manager in Geneseo, has been elected to the Board of Directors. “Mark brings an abiding commitment to the Freedom House mission – and a wealth of knowledge about Geneseo and all of Henry County. He is a welcome and valuable addition to the Board of Directors,” said executive director Michael Zerneck.

Mark’s area of expertise is professional farm management, consulting, and brokerage of farmland sales and acquisitions. He feels strongly about what Freedom House does: “To help alleviate silent suffering and by lessening trauma to all members of the family, we can lead people to more meaningful and productive lives.”

Volunteers needed for Galva Avenue of Flags

The Avenue of Flags at the Galva Cemetery will be put on Sunday, July 4th.

If you can help, please come to the city building to the West of Subway at 6 a.m. or to the Galva Cemetery at 6 a.m. Help is also needed at 4 p.m. to take the flags down. All help is greatly appreciated.

Galva Senior Center Re-opened

The Galva Senior Citizen opened Tuesday, June 29th after being closed for 15 months. The Center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and Mondays at 6 p.m. for Pitch.

On Tuesdays there will be Bunco from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Bingo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday’s crafts from 10-11 a.m. and movies from 1-3 p.m.; and Fridays, Tick card game from 10-11 a.m. and Bingo from 1-3 p.m. The Center is closed Mondays til 6 p.m. and all day on Thursday.

The coffee pot is always on, stop in. Genealogy will begin again in August. The Center will have an open house on Friday, July 16th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see the remodeling to the Center and honor the volunteers. Anyone not vaccinated, must wear a mask.

Galva School Board Special Meeting

The Galva School board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, June 30th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held to hire several coaches.

The following coaches are on Wednesday nights agenda:

*approve Rachel Remmert as 7th grade volleyball coach

*approve Tyler Nichols as Galva Varsity Football coach

*approve Jen DeCrane as Junior High Softball coach

A closed session is also on the agenda for personnel

Altona Fireworks Rescheduled

The Altona fireworks was rescheduled from last Saturday due to wet conditions to Saturday, July 17th..

The firemen’s meal starts at 5:30 p.m. and the baseball game at 6 p.m. and the fireworks at dusk.