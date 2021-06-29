Orion Middle School presents end of year awards
Orion Middle School presented awards for citizenship, leadership and scholarship at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Eighth grade
Citizenship Awards — Chase Hixson, Kloe Bronner.
Principal’s Award (Illinois Principals Association) — Ian Bollinger, Claire Weber.
Prairieland Conference Leadership Award — Duncan Adamson, Jocelyn Marner.
Scholar Attitude Award (Illinois Elementary School Association) — Lainey Kunert.
Top 10 percent of the class (grade point average) — Ian Bollinger, Nolan Buchen, Kennedy DeBaillie, Avery Marner, Jocelyn Marner, Lance Moore, Aubrey Sandberg.
Physical education - Top two boys, top two girls
Eighth grade — Duncan Adamson, Anthony Clark, Avery Knupp, Avery Marner.
Seventh grade — Max Larson, Carson Peck, Kamryn Brown, Amelia DeBaillie.
Sixth grade — Tyler Sandberg, Mason Laleman, Claire Haars, Sadie Appel.
Team Player Award
Eighth grade — Nolan Buchen, Avah Jones.
Seventh grade — William Bowers, Allyssa Peterson.
Sixth grade — Caden Rochleau, Gracie Pokrajac.
English - Top two students
Eighth grade — Ian Bollinger, Nolan Buchen.
Seventh grade — Margaret Dochterman, Allison Taets.
Sixth grade — Bridger Burnham, Tegen Butler.
Math - Top two students
Eighth grade (pre-algebra) — Katrina Angelos, Madison Reid.
Eighth grade (algebra) — Ian Bollinger, Lance Moore.
Seventh grade (math) — Mallory Pronschinske, Haylee Downing.
Seventh grade (pre-algebra) — Abigail Kayser, Lexi Christensen.
Sixth grade (math) — Tyler Sandberg, Dillon Thomas.
Science - Top two students
Eighth grade — Ian Bollinger, Aubrey Sandberg.
Seventh grade — Margaret Dochterman, Abigail Kayser.
Sixth grade — Bridger Burnham, Dillon Thomas.