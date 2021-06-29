Orion Middle School presents end of year awards

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School presented awards for citizenship, leadership and scholarship at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Eighth grade

Citizenship Awards — Chase Hixson, Kloe Bronner.

Principal’s Award (Illinois Principals Association) — Ian Bollinger, Claire Weber.

Prairieland Conference Leadership Award — Duncan Adamson, Jocelyn Marner.

Scholar Attitude Award (Illinois Elementary School Association) — Lainey Kunert.

Top 10 percent of the class (grade point average) — Ian Bollinger, Nolan Buchen, Kennedy DeBaillie, Avery Marner, Jocelyn Marner, Lance Moore, Aubrey Sandberg.

Physical education - Top two boys, top two girls

Eighth grade — Duncan Adamson, Anthony Clark, Avery Knupp, Avery Marner.

Seventh grade — Max Larson, Carson Peck, Kamryn Brown, Amelia DeBaillie.

Sixth grade — Tyler Sandberg, Mason Laleman, Claire Haars, Sadie Appel.

Team Player Award

Eighth grade — Nolan Buchen, Avah Jones.

Seventh grade — William Bowers, Allyssa Peterson.

Sixth grade — Caden Rochleau, Gracie Pokrajac.

English - Top two students

Eighth grade — Ian Bollinger, Nolan Buchen.

Seventh grade — Margaret Dochterman, Allison Taets.

Sixth grade — Bridger Burnham, Tegen Butler.

Math - Top two students

Eighth grade (pre-algebra) — Katrina Angelos, Madison Reid.

Eighth grade (algebra) — Ian Bollinger, Lance Moore.

Seventh grade (math) — Mallory Pronschinske, Haylee Downing.

Seventh grade (pre-algebra) — Abigail Kayser, Lexi Christensen.

Sixth grade (math) — Tyler Sandberg, Dillon Thomas.

Science - Top two students

Eighth grade — Ian Bollinger, Aubrey Sandberg.

Seventh grade — Margaret Dochterman, Abigail Kayser.

Sixth grade — Bridger Burnham, Dillon Thomas.