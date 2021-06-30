Senator Win Stoller visits Geneseo for update on Legislative session

Senator Win Stoller (R Germantown Hills) recently stopped through Geneseo to meet with a roomful of local business owners, law enforcement and residents at the Geneseo Community Center, June 23.

Sen. Stoller took the opportunity to discuss the recent events in Springfield, with the Budget hearings, and the recently completed Legislative session.

Four pieces of legislation that he'd sponsored had been passed, making it to the Governor's desk, including his SALT bill, an IRS-approved method that would allow pass-through businesses, such as S-corporations and partnerships, to bypass the $10,000 cap on the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction. The bill allows a small business to elect to be taxed at the entity level, instead of letting the income pass through to their personal return. The owner would then claim an offsetting credit on their state return.

The bill managed to catch the attention of Governor JB Pritzker, who commended the freshman legislator on the bill which gives tax relief to thousands of small businesses.

Stoller holds an accounting degree and an MBA from the University of Illinois.

The Budget session was discussed, and described at a "debacle". The drafters of the budget made a major error in the process, whereby 85% of the monies could not be spent til FY 2023, lawmakers had to return to correct the error. "First rule of budgeting, make sure it's for the right year", quipped Stoller to the audience. The 3000+ page budget was dropped on desks at 12:58 AM June 1, and legislators were given 10 minutes to review it, with no opportunity to debate it. Included in the budget was a pay increase to legislators, the lowest possible payment to pension funds and the Unemployment Trust Fund more than $5 B in the red.

Redistricting was also discussed. The proposed legislative map was submitted to the Governor for approval. Both Speaker Welch and Governor Pritzker had gone back on promises to support Fair Maps. Stoller feels confident the lawsuit that was filed opposing the maps will be successful. Congressional maps require Census data and will not likely be drawn until that data is available.

Several members of the group spoke about the problems with finding employees, and the additional $300 Federal Unemployment recipients are getting until September. Other states refused the American Rescue Plan additional funds, and are not seeing the issues with getting people back to work that Illinois has. Stoller stated that the refusal of the Federal funds were the only way to make unemployment less attractive.

Several law enforcement members voiced concerns over the recently passed Police Reform bill. A "trailer" bill was to be introduced in the latest session.

David Smith asked the Senator what it would take to get signage directing people to Geneseo on Rt. 88. There are signs on 80, but signage on 88 would attract motorists from the Chicago to Quad Cities artery.