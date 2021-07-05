Geneseo Quilt Guild members make and donate pillowcases

Claudia Loucks

Members of the Geneseo Quilt Guild put their free time during the pandemic to doing something good for others. Their goal was to make 300 pillowcases, enough for every resident in each of the area assisted/independent living facilities.

Sherilyn Wethington, representing the Quilt Guild, said, “The Guild has almost reached their goal. Guild member Janette Dwyer distributed 38 pillowcases in addition to small quilts to the Skilled Care Unite at Hammond-Henry Hospital.”

Wethington said during the pandemic, many members of the Guild put their time and resources to good use by making charity quilts and pillowcases. We felt like giving out pillowcases would be a small way to brighten some of the residents’ day. Hopefully, each time they look their pillowcase, they will know others have been thinking of them.”

In addition to WoodRidge, residents at Allure, Hillcrest Home and Liberty Village also will receive pillowcases.

The Geneseo Quilt Guild meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in the Senior Room at the Geneseo Community Center. Guests and interested members are welcome.