VBS at First United Methodist in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

“Focus” was the theme of 2021 Vacation Bible School at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo which was attended by nearly 180 children in preschool through fifth grades. The church’s VBS was held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 28, through July Friday, July 2, at the church.

Christina Swain, Director of Children’s Ministry at FUMC and co-director of the 2021 VBS, said, “Our goal for VBS is to help children grow in their faith as they learn to ‘Focus’ on God, His creation, His word ,His truth, and the people He’s put in their lives through lessons, crafts, games and snacks.”

The theme verse for the week was “Hebrews 12:2 which reads, “Let us keep looking to Jesus.”

“Our prayer was that the kiddos had a front row seat to the amazing work of God in their lives,” Swain said.

She said each game and craft was centered around the theme for each day which ranged from “Talk About God” on Day 1; “Live for God” on Day 2; “Pray to God” on Day 3; “Hear from God” on Day 4; and “Talk to God” on Day 5.

