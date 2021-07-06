Cambridge High honors more than academics

Mindy Carls

Cambridge High School honored seniors for athletics, character, citizenship, leadership and community service on the evening of Monday, May 10.

Athletics

Spartans continuing their athletic careers in college were Brendan Allen, Sauk Valley Community College, baseball; Lauren Anderson, Monmouth College, track; Sarya DeLeon-Harreld, Franklin College, softball; Nick Janson, Carl Sandburg College, cross country and track, and Kendall Lewis, Monmouth College, softball.

The Roger Fike Memorial Award for an Outstanding Athlete went to Kendall Lewis.

Lauren Anderson won the Doug Miller Memorial Award for the Outstanding Female Athlete.

The U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Male and Female Athletes Award for a boy and girl excelling in physical fitness and athletic competition was presented to Payton Catour and DeLeon-Harreld.

Lewis received the Allric A. “Toney” Anderson Memorial Volleyball Scholarship.

Academics and more

The Cambridge Parents Club Scholarship for a student who has shown leadership and academic achievement went to Victor Snook.

Lewis was awarded the Roger Fike Memorial Scholarship for athletics, academics, contributions to the school and community, leadership and character.

The Henry County Right to Life Scholarship, based on grade point averages and an essay on a pro-life topic, was awarded to Olivia Akers.

Snook was awarded the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship based on outstanding scholastic, extra-curricular, and character qualifications. It is given to Illinois residents attending an institution of higher learning in the state.

Akers received the Tom and Barb Montgomery Scholarship.

The Barbara M. Swanson Scholarship for a student planning a career in education went to Lewis.

Allen was awarded the Claire and Ruth Wiley scholarship, presented in memory of a Cambridge graduate who credited his success “the self-confidence and basic fundamentals of right and wrong taught by his parents and in no small measure, to the education, care, and concern for individuals offered by the Cambridge school system.”

Citizenship, leadership and community service

The DAR award is intended to reward good citizenship. Lewis received it for dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Snook received the SAR Outstanding Citizenship Award for dependability, honesty, courtesy, respect, leadership, and patriotism.

The Gene Hernandez Community Service Award went to Akers, who was active in several activities and served as a positive role model for her peers.

Lewis was awarded the Lilah Peterson Service Above Self Award, which recognized her for community service and making an impact in the school and the community.

Tatum Miller was recognized for enlisting in the Illinois National Guard.

The #632 Ride4Ryder Scholarship Award, presented in memory of Ryder Schnowske, went to Brant Casteel and Lewis for being dependable, outgoing, vivacious and energetic.

Addie Dean received the Up with Life Scholarship because she shows “great resilience, kindness and empathy to others, is an overcomer, and is passionate about the plan she has for themselves.”

The Village of Cambridge presented a scholarship to its 2020-2021 intern, Anderson, to use for books in college.