Cancer awareness event set for July 17

Mindy Carls

Orion’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon has a new name and a new focus.

Held every year from 2009 through 2019, the event had to take a one-year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is returning as the Cancer Awareness Event.

The 12th annual event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, in the Orion United Methodist Church parking lot on Fifth Street.

A Pink Heals ambulance will be in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dave Graybill, a retired firefighter from Arizona, founded the Pink Heals Tour. Pink firetrucks and other rescue vehicles, such as a police car and an ambulance, accompanied by firefighters in pink uniforms and gear, travel across the country each year to provide awareness of breast cancer and to support women diagnosed with any cancer.

Visitors will be invited to sign the ambulance.

Refreshments will be available starting at 9 a.m. for a free-will offering.

Raffle tickets will be sold from 9 to 11 a.m.

Promptly at 11 a.m. all cancer survivors will have a group photo taken with the ambulance.

Those attending the event are invited to wear ribbons:

• Lavender for all cancers,

• Gold for childhood cancer,

• Gray for brain cancer,

• Pink for breast cancer,

• Blue for prostate cancer,

• Orange for leukemia and kidney cancer,

• Black for melanoma,

• Lime for lymphoma, and

• Purple for pancreatic cancer.

For more information, phone organizer Sue DeDecker, a breast cancer survivor, at (309) 781-9683.