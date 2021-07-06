Food Pantry accepting donations of school supplies

Claudia Loucks

Classes are scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Geneseo School District and the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry will distribute school supplies to Geneseo School District students on Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 6. Parents of District students who are in need of school supplies are asked to sign up in advance at the Food Pantry, 620 West Main St., Geneseo.

Nicole Freadhoff, interim director at the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry, provided a list of school supplies needed in order to provide the essentials for area students. She said “headphones are our biggest need.”

Other supplies needed include 3-hole plastic pencil pouch, 5 divider tabs with pockets for 3-ring binders, Protractors, Ticonderoga yellow #2 pencils, Sketch books, Plastic zippered pencil pouches, book covers – jumbo or regular, 8x5” supply boxes, 8-count Crayola crayons (not Jumbo), Scientific calculators, Clorox or Lysol wipes, Gallon Ziploc bags, 1-inch blue painter’s tape, and 100+package paper plates.