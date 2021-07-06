News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Bishop Hill program on Forrest Cady, Major Leaguer

As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary Celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony. On Saturday July 17, Doug Dowell, professor at Heartland Community College in Normal, IL, will present a program on Forrest Cady: Bishop Hill’s Major Leaguer. Forrest Leroy "Hick" Cady (January 26, 1886 – March 3, 1946) was a catcher who played for the Boston Red Sox (1912–17) and Philadelphia Phillies (1919). He won two World Series with the Boston Red Sox and caught Babe Ruth. This free presentation is open to the public and will start at 2 p.m. in the Dairy Building.

The Dairy Building is located at 410 North Erickson Street in Bishop Hill, IL. Please contact the BHHA at bhha@mymctc.net or by calling 309 927-3899 for more details. The BHHA and the Galesburg Community Foundation are sponsors of this program series.

Second Vaccination Clinic at Grace United Methodist

The Second Vaccination Clinic will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 318 North Center St., Geneseo, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given. Ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Geneseo Moose

Geneseo Moose Lodge # 990 will sponsor a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Backpack Blessings in Geneseo. Spaghetti dinner will be held at the Lodge, 1025 S. State St. Geneseo on Saturday July 17 from 5-7. Doors open at 4:30, dinner includes spaghetti, bread sticks, salad and dessert.