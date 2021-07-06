Orion High School recognizes more achievements

Mindy Carls

Orion High School conducted its ninth annual academic awards night on Wednesday, May 12, at the band shell in Central Park.

Band director Lauren Heiberger presented the John Philip Sousa Band Award to Lily Moen for “superior musicianship, leadership, dependability, loyalty and cooperation.”

Molly Vestal received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award for the outstanding jazz musician exhibiting “superior dedication, musicianship and creativity.”

Choir director Parker Haley gave the National Choral Award to Hannah Passno for “singular merit, ability and achievement, and an unusual degree of loyalty, cooperation and high qualities of conduct."

Quad City Times’ Salute to Academics recipients were Shaw Ringier, the arts; the humanities, Emily Canterbury; leadership, Riley Filler; math and science, Abbey Grems; vocational education, Sydney Perkins; young journalist, Avery Noble, and academics, Noah Seys.

Senior male and female athletes with the highest grade point averages while participating in two or more sports per year were Eli Kayser and Riley Filler.

Riley Filler received the D.A.R. Good Citizenship Award for dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The Charlotte Johanna Johnson award was presented to the winners of an original speech contest. Noah Seys played first and Noelle Carlson second.

Ashley Awbrey received the Charger Pride Scholarship for a student preparing for a career in education. During extra-curricular activities, she showed growth in her leadership skills and work ethic on and off the field.

Sarah Marshall received a scholarship from the Orion Education Association. She plans to major in education or an education-related field. Criteria included good citizenship, industriousness, leadership and dependability.

The Matthew H. Andrae Scholarship went to Lily Moen as the senior athlete best exemplifying leadership, dedication, teamwork and a strong work ethic on and off the field.

Ashley Awbrey and Nathanael Monzon received the Stephanie Jones Memorial Award for seniors who live life to the fullest and find time to laugh and love everyone.

The Tom W. and Lindsay G. Nicholson Memorial Award was presented to Sarah Marshall and Noah Seys as the seniors who show the highest qualities of a congenial and principled lifestyle in school and in the community.

Seniors who played varsity soccer during their junior and senior years at OHS were eligible for the Gregory Nightingale Memorial Award. Recipients Hailey James and Josh Spranger showed enthusiasm for the game, maintained a 3.0 grade point average and made plans to continue their educations after high school.

The Deanne Zurcher Memorial Award was presented to Riley Filler, a senior who is preparing for a health- or fitness-related field and who demonstrates exceptional character in school and in the community.

Filler also received the Myron M. Robinson Endowment Scholarship for an Orion senior who will be preparing for a career as a registered nurse, a medical doctor or a medical technician.

Nathanael Monzon received the Rock Island Optometric Scholarship for an Orion senior with an interest in eye-related or medical fields.

The Carlson Family Educational Grant was awarded to Nicholas Kline, a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree. He exhibited acceptable character, leadership traits and involvement in community service.

Four seniors received Duain A. and Helen F. Johnson Scholarships for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA during high school while participating in community service and demonstrating high moral and ethical character and leadership qualities. The recipients were Maryn Bollinger, Eli Kayser, Noah Seys and Rachel VanDuyne.

The final awards of the night were Wendell H. “Buzz” Moore’s Dream Big Scholarships. Moore wanted to honor students who have an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong work ethic and respectable grades but need financial support to complete their educations through a four-year university or a trade school.

Eli Kayser and Sarah Marshall received two-year renewable scholarships of $2,250 a year.

Riley Filler and Lily Moen received four-year renewable scholarships of $4,500 a year.