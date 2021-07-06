Ridgewood Roundup

Ridgewood Softball Wraps Season Up

The Ridgewood Spartan Softball Team held their end of the season banquet on Monday, June 28th in the Cambridge High School Gym. The Spartans finished with an overall record of ten wins and nine losses.

Ten Spartans were named to the all conference academic team including Grace Althaus, Hallica Warren-Anderson, Mackenzie Brown, Mya Brown, Brooke Jackson, Madi Jones, Kendall Lewis, Becca LIndsey, Madison Lindsey, Taylor Pace, and Alexia Yarbrough.

Ridgewood Freshman Mya Brown was named to the Illinois Coaching Association second team all state. Brown played in the outfield as well as pitched for the Spartans. Senior Shortstop Kendall Lewis was named to the all state third team.

Kendall Lewis led the Spartans in the Lincoln Trail Honors, Lewis was named to the first team all conference team. Kenzie Brown, Mya Brown, Brooke Jackson, and Hallica Warren-Anderson were named to the second team.

The Spartans handed out team awards. Kendall Lewis, Hallica Warren-Anderson and Mya Brown were given the Silver Slugger Award, Brown, along with Clara Franks was given the Golden Glove Award. Mackenzie Brown was given both the 100% Award as well as the team Most Valuable Player Award. Brooke Jackson won the Sportsmanship Award and Brook Jones was given the Most Improved Player Award.

Stahl Retires From CES after 42 Years

For the past 42 years if you’ve called the Cambridge Elementary School you’ve heard Wanda Stahl answer “Cambridge Elementary, this is Wanda.” However, beginning this August, there will be a new voice answering the phone. Stahl, a Cambridge graduate from the class of 1971 is retiring from her job as the elementary secretary.

Stahl still remembers the day when then principal, Wilbur Wigant approached her on the Valley View Golf Course and asked her if she wanted a job, “I was a stay at home mom so I thought about it and I decided to give it a try,” Stahl answered, she stayed for over four decades.

Family is very important to Wanda Stahl and family is the main reason she has stayed so many years, “I stayed at first because my kids were starting school and we’d all have the same schedule as Larry who worked at the high school.” However, after her two kids, Lana and Lonny moved on, Stahl has seen her grandkids all pass through Cambridge Elementary School. She’s been married to Larry Stahl, also a Cambridge Graduate from the class of 1968, for almost 50 years and has five grandchildren, three; Olivia, Drake, and Gavin from Lana and Darren McDonough and two; Colton and Carmen from Lonny and Naomi Stahl.

The other reason is her love of the children in Cambridge Elementary, “I love seeing and interacting with the children every day, walking down the halls and seeing the kids smiling at me, it just makes my day.” She has seen children who have grown up, gotten married, and are now parents with their children coming to Cambridge Elementary School.

The friends Wanda has made also left a lasting impression on her, this includes her daughter Lana every day. Lana McDonough is one of the kindergarten teachers at the elementary school, “I have made so many friends during those 42 years, friends I looked forward to seeing every day. I feel very fortunate to love my job and look forward to going to work every day.”

The COVID pandemic tops Wanda Stahl’s list of things she hasn’t liked about her job, “just dealing every day with the constant interruptions and challenges COVID brought this last year made many of the days difficult.” The pandemic also impacted her first hand, “after Larry and I both had it, it made me want to live every day to the fullest and be the best I can be. It made me appreciate my family even more than I do.

Wanda Stahl won’t be a stranger to the elementary school this coming fall. She plans to volunteer at the school in her daughter’s kindergarten class and other classes too. She also hopes to volunteer at the nursing homes as well as the hospital. Finally, she and Larry plan on travelling.