Atkinson still waiting on extension for Park project

Claudia Loucks

Atkinson village board members still do not know if the Veterans’ Park project will happen.

At their meeting earlier this month, the board asked the Department of Natural Resources for an extension for completion of the project in Veterans’ Park, but at their recent meeting on July 5, they had not had a reply. The original deadline for completion of the project is July 31.

The board previously accepted a bid of $186,000 from Stichter Construction, Erie, to put up the new pavilion and build the bathroom facility. The pavilion previously was purchased from Enwood Structures in North Carolina, but the structure needs to be put in place to replace the former pavilion, which has now been razed.

Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp said Stichter Construction voiced concern over the deadline for the project and “We are still waiting to hear from the DNR,” Delp said. “The tresses and other materials for the bathroom will not arrive until early September. The delay is a result of Covid.”

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the project estimated at $137,000. Grant guidelines stipulated that work on the project must be complete by July 31 if the village is to receive the $67,000 grant money.

If the Village of Atkinson is granted a deadline extension, Stichter will complete the project.

New playground equipment has been installed at the park.

In other business, the board approved paying Ann DeSmith, Westview Estates, $380 for repairs to her driveway which she told the board had been damaged due to the collapse of the basin at the end of her driveway.