Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

August 10,2006

Cambridge Main Street will hosts its annual Cambridge Street Fest Saturday, Aug 26 beginning at 8 a.m. The festival start off with the 4th Annual Cambridge Main Street Auto Show. Participants may register from 8 a.m. until noon the day of the show.

Brandon T. Johnston, son of Rick and Kim Johnston of Cambridge, graduate from Augustana College, Rock Island, with a degree in History at the spring ceremonies Sunday, May 21, 2006. He is enrolled in SIU- Edwardsville in the master’s program in Education.

Six members of the Cambridge United Methodist Church participated in a Red Bird Mission located in the Appalachia region of southeastern Kentucky. They include Hannah Vidakovich. Kellie Doyle, Pastor John Vidakovich, Brinton Vincent, Ginny Krueger and Jared Wells.

Two members of the Cambridge High School boys track team were recognized by the Moline-S\Dispatch as the 2006 Area Boys; Track All-Stars Eric Leander and Kevin Lenertz, received honorable mention status. Leander was a stand out in discuss competition and ran the 200 meter dash. He was also a member of the four by 100 and four by 200 meter relay teams. Lenertz was a known for the long jump and his long distance running.

25 Years Ago

August 8, 1996

Cambridge Neighborhood Watch will meet Thursday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Henry County jail basement. The discussion will focus on the legal elements of criminal offensive, assuring conviction and preparation to be a witness in court. Meetings are free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Jon Knueppel has been accepted as a new student for the 1996 fall semester at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. Mr. Knueppel, son of John and Sandra Knueppel of Cambridge, plans to study a pre-engineering curriculum.

Sara Beam of Cambridge has been awarded an Honor Scholarship by Augustana College, Rock Island, where she has enrolled as a first year student in the fall.

Dana Carlson and Alyssa Leander, both sophomores at Cambridge High School attended the Eastern Illinois University, Charleston Music Camp held Sunday, July 14 through Saturday, July 20 at the university. The girls studied in seminars specializing in jazz.

50 Years Ago

August 5, 1971

Dan Galle of Cambridge received $7 per pound or his reserve grand champion barrow at the Henry County Fair Wednesday, August 28. Heinold Hog Market at Galva paid $1,610 for the 230 pound Duroc.

Congressman Tom Railsback, R-Ill, will hold office hours from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, in the Henry County courthouse in Cambridge.

Miss Lilah Peterson, Lynn Center, received a good share of the prize money in the Wednesday and Friday flower shows at the Henry County Fair. She had 25 first place and 13 second places.

Other first place winners were Mrs. John Roehrs, Mrs. Clarence Humphrey, Mrs. Betty Peterson, Harry Peterson, Mrs. William Conrad, Mrs. Alphonse Jodts and Glenna Arndt, all of Cambridge, Carol Boyd, Geneseo, Mrs. R. S. Tate, Hillsdale, Mrs. Jerry Hardin, Orion, and J. Kemerling, Kewanee.

100 Years Ago

August 4, 1921

Over one hundred people gathered at the Geneseo Park on July 29 to on the orchard tour to Lesile Smith’s orchards. Two orchards of Mr. Smith were first visited. Much interest was shown and a large number of questions asked how each apples could be raised in Illinois.

A farmers picnic will be held at Cleveland Wednesday, August 16 with a basket dinner at noon. Baseball game between Port Byron and Cleveland. You are invited.

C. J. Johnson and family, who have been marking their living at Armour, South Dakota, have moved to Alisa, Iowa, where they will make their future home.

Miss Olive Swanson, premier dancer and her friend, Miss Mary Payne, have returned to Chicago, after spending two weeks at the Swanson Farm.